A young lady was given lessons on how to operate a manual vehicle, however, a lot was going wrong

The woman hilariously drove with the wipers on even though it was not raining and she also had her seat belt put on the wrong side

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A lady struggled with a manual vehicle. Images: @Peter Cade, @Westend61

Source: Getty Images

A video of a young woman being taught to drive a manual car has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @_jucollection, a lot is going on, lol. A young lady who is clearly a new driver is in the driver's seat while the gent teaching her to drive the manual car is on the passenger's side.

The hun had her belt locked in on the wrong side. The wipers were on even though it was not raining, the handbrake was also up. A lot of wrong and funny things were happening in the car during the lesson.

"We suffering this side😭 abo 'I am just a girl'".

Woman learns how to drive a manual car

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over 29k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Kesmoloi wondered:

"How is the car moving Ka hand break up, am so confused 😩."

@Nox... commented:

"Seatbelt ko next door 😭😹😹😹."

@G. wrote:

"'This is so pretty' She’s so unbothered 😭😭😭."

@samke_sibisi laughed:

"There is so much going on here 😭🤣 'This is so pretty' ?! 😭 ma’am."

@Njabulo Mdlalose commented:

"Everything is on."

@The shared:

"What’s killing me is how slowly you’re fixing everything 😭😭😭."

@ndim mos? said:

"THERES SO MUCH GOING ON😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

@nele🇿🇦💕 was entertained:

"This has no reason being this funny 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Source: Briefly News