Mzansi Woman Stunned After Discovering She’s Been Making WeetBix Wrong All Along
- A lady was shocked by the Weetbix instructions in a video making rounds on social media
- The hun expressed how she had been making her Weetbix, and the clip gained massive traction
- Comments poured in from netizens who shared their thoughts on the woman's content on TikTok
A lady in Cape Town was shocked to find out that she had been preparing her Weetbix incorrectly all this time.
Woman reads instructions to make Weetbix
TikTok user @akosuamvotyo took to social media to read the instructions on making Weetbix. What stood out for the woman and brought her to a place of realisation was that the instructions stated that one should add water to "reduce milk intake and soften the biscuit."
@akosuamvotyo was shocked and expressed how she had been doing it all wrong. The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
People react to the lady's TikTok video
Social media users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the woman's clip, with many who were just as shocked as she was.
Buhlexm said:
"I’ve been eating them like that without even knowing it’s on the package."
Ceethequeen_za shared:
"Weetbix tastes better when you add hot water first. Or even without the milk."
Muriella expressed:
"No ways I’m sure that tastes bad guys?! How does it taste."
king_biso2908 wrote:
"Sisi, thank you, 'cause I even gave up eating Weetbix cause ayiii I didn’t know this fact."
Chuma Mati commented:
"Like kanti y’all eat Weetbix without water first nineMali in this economy."
What do you want! Inquired:
"Hawu! Don't we all add hot water first?"
