“The Price Still Gets Me”: Woman Shows Off Takealot’s R200 Mini Coffee Maker

A woman shared she paid R200 when she bought a mini coffee-making machine from Takealot

The attorney from Cape Town explained that it was a "drip filter coffee machine" that made approximately half a cup

TikTokkers gathered in the comment section to present queries and show interest in the online find

A woman spent R200 on a Takealot mini coffee machine. Images: @phylicianaidoo

Source: Instagram

A woman plugged caffeine lovers with a R200 mini coffee maker she bought from Takealot.

Cape Town-based attorney Phylicia Naidoo took to her TikTok account (@phylicianaidoo) to share that she bought the convenient kitchen appliance for work per her mother's suggestion. While plugging the machine in and filling it with spoons of ground coffee, Phylicia said:

"I was tired of instant coffee or paying the same price as a coffee shop for barista coffee at work."

The attorney, who added water to the small machine, explained it was a "drip filter coffee machine" and made roughly half a cup of the beverage.

Providing more information in her caption, the lady said:

"If you like filter coffee, you may like this. The price still gets me for an automatic machine... I prefer cappuccinos and non-filter coffee, but this is good for now."

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their queries about the coffee maker

Phylicia's viral video made coffee lovers curious and headed for her comment section.

@jaysh1972 asked the woman:

"How many cups do you get from one batch of coffee grounds?"

Phylicia responded:

"No idea, sorry! But each cup needs about three to four teaspoons."

Speaking about the price, @honeybunny6926 asked:

"Don't they make fridges and couches for R200?"

@lifeofklyrical asked if the coffee maintained its heat when it was done. Phylicia laughed and replied:

"Yes, it only takes a couple of minutes! But if you add cold milk, it gets too cold. You have to add hot milk."

@pruehanna could not see themselves buying the Takealot item:

"My patience could never."

@sundaesincpt provided Phylicia with another option for her to get her daily dose of caffeine:

"Hear me out. Buy a R100 coffee plunger from Checkers. Warm milk in a cup and use the plunger to texturise it. Boom, fancy coffee at work."

Woman shows off multifunctional desk from Takealot

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a lady who purchased a multifunctional adjustable computer desk from Takealot.

Internet user Chumisa M went to her TikTok account (@chumie_sa) to post two pictures of her online find — what she saw and what she received. Many people gathered in the woman's comment section to state how intriguing the item was.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News