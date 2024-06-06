“The Price Still Gets Me”: Woman Shows Off Takealot’s R200 Mini Coffee Maker
- A woman shared she paid R200 when she bought a mini coffee-making machine from Takealot
- The attorney from Cape Town explained that it was a "drip filter coffee machine" that made approximately half a cup
- TikTokkers gathered in the comment section to present queries and show interest in the online find
A woman plugged caffeine lovers with a R200 mini coffee maker she bought from Takealot.
Cape Town-based attorney Phylicia Naidoo took to her TikTok account (@phylicianaidoo) to share that she bought the convenient kitchen appliance for work per her mother's suggestion. While plugging the machine in and filling it with spoons of ground coffee, Phylicia said:
"I was tired of instant coffee or paying the same price as a coffee shop for barista coffee at work."
The attorney, who added water to the small machine, explained it was a "drip filter coffee machine" and made roughly half a cup of the beverage.
Providing more information in her caption, the lady said:
"If you like filter coffee, you may like this. The price still gets me for an automatic machine... I prefer cappuccinos and non-filter coffee, but this is good for now."
Watch the video below:
Netizens share their queries about the coffee maker
Phylicia's viral video made coffee lovers curious and headed for her comment section.
@jaysh1972 asked the woman:
"How many cups do you get from one batch of coffee grounds?"
Phylicia responded:
"No idea, sorry! But each cup needs about three to four teaspoons."
Speaking about the price, @honeybunny6926 asked:
"Don't they make fridges and couches for R200?"
@lifeofklyrical asked if the coffee maintained its heat when it was done. Phylicia laughed and replied:
"Yes, it only takes a couple of minutes! But if you add cold milk, it gets too cold. You have to add hot milk."
@pruehanna could not see themselves buying the Takealot item:
"My patience could never."
@sundaesincpt provided Phylicia with another option for her to get her daily dose of caffeine:
"Hear me out. Buy a R100 coffee plunger from Checkers. Warm milk in a cup and use the plunger to texturise it. Boom, fancy coffee at work."
Woman shows off multifunctional desk from Takealot
In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a lady who purchased a multifunctional adjustable computer desk from Takealot.
Internet user Chumisa M went to her TikTok account (@chumie_sa) to post two pictures of her online find — what she saw and what she received. Many people gathered in the woman's comment section to state how intriguing the item was.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za