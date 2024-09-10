A funny medical student did not know how to behave after she received her first stethoscope

The young woman hilariously used the medical tool on her friend and immediately diagnosed her

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A medical student behaved funny after receiving her first stethoscope. Images: @Peter Stark/ Getty Images, @mihlesko_katatakhe/ TikTok

A medical student received her first stethoscope and she doesn't know how to behave, lol.

The young girl took to her TikTok account and shared a video hilariously diagnosing her friend. @mihlesko_katatakhe, is seen in the video using the stethoscope on her friend.

The aspiring medical practitioner told her friend to breathe in and out while she placed the stethoscope on her chest. After a few seconds of breathing in and out, she told her friend that she was sick. The mate hilariously reacted to the diagnosis.

"I mean I heard crackles so I wasn’t wrong mos💁🏾‍♀️, yizani ndinixilonge." (Come let me treat you)

Medical student hilariously diagnoses friend

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the video

The video gained over 26k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Luna. 🩵 laughed:

"My finger won’t let me scroll, this video is too funny.😭."

@Nicole said:

"This would be me fr🤣."

@Beauty joked:

"Dr Matthew is that you 🤣🤣💀."

@kabelo laughed:

"Straight to the point 😂😂no funny business 😂😂."

@anishah.h🦋 could relate:

"Yimi lo moss , giving everyone hacks on how to heal 😔😭."

@General was entertained:

"I will never leave this Country."

@NaMtsweni wrote:

"Bathong😭😭😭."

@Onica Adoro expressed:

"😭😭😭😭😭 Hau lentombazane!!!"

@Abongile Mantshiyose commented:

"Wait this made my entire day😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@KoketsoAndani. shared:

"This is something I'd say to my friend😭😭😭😭😭."

@Kwazi.M said:

"The way she said it though 😭😭😂😂."

Young lady hilariously gets zero out of a hundred on a test

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who hilariously scored zero on a test.

TikTok user @whoismolly07 uploaded a voice note of her venting to her bestie about how she had a zero for a test. @whoismolly07 revealed that she got zero out of 100 and could not believe it. The footage became massively popular online, gaining many views, likes, and comments.

