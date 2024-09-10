A former Idols SA contestant went viral after sharing a soulful singing video despite being labelled a "wooden mic" singer on the show

South Africans praised her talent and resilience, with many offering both support and constructive feedback

Her video inspired others to re-evaluate harsh judgments from competitive platforms like Idols SA

A former Idols SA contestant once labelled a "wooden mic" singer, shared a singing video on TikTok that quickly went viral. Images: @skinnykgadiiey.

A former Idols South Africa contestant has become a viral sensation on TikTok after sharing a soulful singing video.

While her journey didn’t end when she was dubbed a "wooden mic" singer during her stint on the popular talent show.

The contestant, known for her graceful resilience, posted the video, receiving overwhelming support from peeps who praised her undeniable talent.

Idols audition vs TikTok video

According to the judges, the wooden mic is an infamous Idols SA label given to contestants who deliver less-than-stellar performances.

Despite this, the woman proudly shared her rendition, accompanied by a caption that highlighted her determination to rise above the criticism.

Her post read, "Life didn’t end when I was told I was a wooden mic singer during Idols."

See the video posted below:

South Africans praise her singing

South Africans quickly shower the singer with encouraging messages, affirming her abilities. One user, @Sima Faith, showed support for her continued pursuit of her passion:

“Normalize doing more singing videos.♥️🥰🥰”

Another user, @Smartqueen, praised her vocal skills and also gave her constructive criticism, stating:

“I completely understand why they didn’t take you…you have an amazing voice❤️…but your voice control is a bit off. Nangapha udonsa ama notes too much. Your voice is enough on its own, don’t overdo it.”

Even though some comments had constructive feedback, it was clear that her fans believed she had untapped potential. @Gelo❤️ commented:

“You’re talented, don’t let Idols determine your talent 💯"

While @dee_pumpkin1 humorously added:

“🤣🤣🤣 Askies for laughing. You’ve got pipes 🥰”

The singer’s candid response to the wooden mic label inspired many to re-evaluate the harsh judgments sometimes delivered on competitive platforms like Idols SA.

@Mbuh Nx even joked:

“Phinda khona kuwooden🤣" [Go back to the wooden mic.]

