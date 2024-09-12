A woman shared a video on TikTok of a boy taking a nap after having a few bites of cake

To add to the adorableness, the little guy had a smile on his face while he was drifting away

Many people on the internet headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the cute toddler's actions

A woman captured the moment when a little boy nodded off after his sweat treat. Images: @gcinile27

A satisfying meal has the power to bring comfort and happiness, leaving people feeling content and at ease. With an adorable smile still lingering on his face, a little boy drifted off to sleep, still holding his sweet treat.

Far away in dreamland

TikTok user Gcinile Magwaza, who goes by @gcinile27 on the popular social media platform, uploaded a video of a little boy sleeping with a smile on his face after he enjoyed a delicious slice of chocolate cake.

The toddler appeared to be resting on a couch, clutching the bowl of cake in one hand and the utensil in the other. He also had a cream moustache above his smiling mouth.

Watch the adorable video below:

Sleepy boy's cuteness has SA laughing

Thousands of social media users commented on the viral video, most laughing at the tired little boy.

@clemy_lobori laughed and said:

"It's the pouting for me."

@emmanuel.obi13 wrote in the comment section:

"Me when she appears in my dream."

@mthokzin_shaba told people online:

"The Happiest Man Alive 2024 award goes to him."

Gcinile responded to the TikTok user:

"In his era of happiness."

@namii_reed jokingly shared with the online community:

"It's a must to sleep after eating cake."

@mr_mo1nw shared in the comment section:

"This is exactly how we feel when eating cake. Compliments to the chef."

After seeing the video, @ernest_xavi said to Gcinile:

"Bro is in heaven."

Sleep-eating boy melts hearts

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a little blonde boy who ate a bowl of chips while slowly nodding off into a sweet slumber.

People on the internet could not get over how adorable the boy's actions were. Others commented on how their hearts skipped a beat watching the video.

