“In His Era of Happiness”: Woman Shows Little Boy Sleeping With a Smile After Eating Cake
- A woman shared a video on TikTok of a boy taking a nap after having a few bites of cake
- To add to the adorableness, the little guy had a smile on his face while he was drifting away
- Many people on the internet headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the cute toddler's actions
A satisfying meal has the power to bring comfort and happiness, leaving people feeling content and at ease. With an adorable smile still lingering on his face, a little boy drifted off to sleep, still holding his sweet treat.
Far away in dreamland
TikTok user Gcinile Magwaza, who goes by @gcinile27 on the popular social media platform, uploaded a video of a little boy sleeping with a smile on his face after he enjoyed a delicious slice of chocolate cake.
The toddler appeared to be resting on a couch, clutching the bowl of cake in one hand and the utensil in the other. He also had a cream moustache above his smiling mouth.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the adorable video below:
Sleepy boy's cuteness has SA laughing
Thousands of social media users commented on the viral video, most laughing at the tired little boy.
@clemy_lobori laughed and said:
"It's the pouting for me."
@emmanuel.obi13 wrote in the comment section:
"Me when she appears in my dream."
@mthokzin_shaba told people online:
"The Happiest Man Alive 2024 award goes to him."
Gcinile responded to the TikTok user:
"In his era of happiness."
@namii_reed jokingly shared with the online community:
"It's a must to sleep after eating cake."
@mr_mo1nw shared in the comment section:
"This is exactly how we feel when eating cake. Compliments to the chef."
After seeing the video, @ernest_xavi said to Gcinile:
"Bro is in heaven."
Sleep-eating boy melts hearts
In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a little blonde boy who ate a bowl of chips while slowly nodding off into a sweet slumber.
People on the internet could not get over how adorable the boy's actions were. Others commented on how their hearts skipped a beat watching the video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za