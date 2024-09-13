A Mzansi lady has been seeing her house trending on many social media platforms

The house, according to the hun, has attracted many people who took pictures and content around it and shared them on socials

Many social media users detailed how they've seen their houses trending on social media users many times, while others begged the lady to show them the house

A young babe shared that people take content showing off her home on socials. Image @fundo_nm

Source: TikTok

A social media user shared a video detailing how she's seen her house trending on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok after many people have been shooting content around it.

The video received many views, likes, and comments after it was shared on TikTok by the lady under the user handle @fundo_nm.

The house is a hit among the online community

The lady shared a video of herself walking in the street where her house is and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"POV: You always see your house on social media because of the people that take pictures 😭😭😭."

Watch the video below:

Social media users speak about content creation

After seeing the lady's video, many social media users shared similar stories of people standing in front of their homes and taking pictures and videos. Others asked for photos of the house.

User @user34677388432 was keen to see the house:

"Show us the house, we also want to come and take pictures."

User @nkhensanimashele83 shared:

"I really thought that happens at my house only and my mom would chase them away saying this is not a photo shoot place."

User @ceo_moloko_holdings thought:

"That means you have a beautiful house 😂❤️✨."

User @henna_by_ameera could relate:

"Same 😩🤣 I'm scared one day retlo tswa ko di fb and Instagram looking crusty in the background 😏."

User @nokukhanyamazibuko alerted the lady:

"My sister you are trending 😅😅😅."

User @blackafrikaansboy

"They better tag you on every post😭🙏."

Mzansi hun shows off her shack home

In another Briefly News article, a woman left the online community amazed after sharing gorgeous pictures of her shack home.

The content creator, @Ce Li Mpillo, showed off her beautiful and neat bedroom before showing her kitchen. Social media users were impressed.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News