An armless stunner whipped up a tasty-looking meal with her feet, and the scenes have gone viral

An X user, @ModestyQueen19, shared a video of the appetizing theatrics in the kitchen of her home

Netizens' minds were left struck by the lass's incredible ability, chirping away in the comments

A video is making the rounds of an armless woman making a scrumptious meal from scratch. Images: @its_kashmiere

Source: Instagram

What one woman lacks in limbs, she more than makes up for in her zest for life and determination to succeed against all odds.

A video that broke the internet shows exactly that, proving there is no excuse not to make do with what you have — limbs or no limbs.

Woman makes homecooked meal using feet

@ModestyQueen19 posted a clip of an enthusiastic lass doing the most in the kitchen of her home as she got into a scrumptious cooking routine.

The caption read:

“She washed her feet before she cooked. I am proud of her because she’s not allowing her disability to hinder her!”

The 106-second material captures a smiling, armless woman whipping a delicious meal.

She begins by washing her feet using her feet — a good practice in any kitchen.

She then gets the pots ready and begins bringing water to the boil and frying a tray of mince in another.

Again, all the woman uses is her bare feet and does so without using any apparatuses.

She does everything this way: frying, opening and putting in spices, mixing, stirring, breaking eggs, greasing, and putting trays into the oven to bake.

In the end, she displays a wonderful plate of food comprising butternut on the one hand and pasta shells and mince on the other.

Her homemade muffins and delicious-looking corn finish off the plate.

The mouthwatering scenes attracted almost 13 million views in the nearly 16 hours since they were published.

Netizens chow down on foody scenes

They also attracted 134000 likes, 12000 bookmarks, 11000 reposts, and over 2500 replies. Briefly News looks at the incredible responses to them.

@hate2luvdk wrote:

"When she said she put her foot in it, she meant it."

@Krystal748649 said:

"Did anyone else forget she was using her feet?"

@IamMoederz955 added:

"She still made way less mess than 95% of the male population, lol."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News