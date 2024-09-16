A group of gentlemen came across a buried voodoo doll while working near a river

The doll was strapped with a red rope and next to it there was a silver coin presumably blocking one's blessings

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the men for releasing someone from the spell

A group of men broke a spell after coming across a voodoo doll while working. Images: @rodneychaukeii/ TikTok, @Peter Dazeley

Men who were working near a river came across a voodoo doll, leaving the internet stunned.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @rodneychaukeii, the men were busy with their work when they came across a voodoo doll that was tied in a red rope. The gents can be heard asking and wondering who did such a thing.

Next to the doll, there was also a silver coin. The gents cut the ropes around the doll and tossed it in the river. They also threw the silver coin in the river. The TikTok user encouraged people to not forget to get on their knees and pray because people are wishing and going to lengths to destroy others' lives.

"Well done mfana 💗💗💗dont forget to pray as well."

Men come across voodoo doll at work

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens thank the men for saving someone's life

The video raked over a million views, with many online users expressing their disappointment.

@dijeng74#🇿🇦 wrote:

"This is shocking 👀 hindering someone to succeed in life!!!!!!???? When are you in Christ Jesus witchcraft will not work upon your life 🙌."

@AMendyHadi commented:

"God has used you to save someone's life 🙏🙏🙏."

@RandasG shared:

"Can this video never reach the enemy who did this! Amen."

@Seitsang🫶 said:

"God sent you guys to release someone's life❤️."

@Youngwomen❤️ was grateful:

"We thank God you guys find this 🙏🙏she’s safe now by God’s grace you guys were not there by mistake God send you to heal someone soul 🙏🙏."

@CikieM05 applauded:

"Well done brothers....thank you.... You're God sent👏👏."

Gogo Maweni explains her job

In another story, Briefly News reported about Gogo Maweni explaining her role as a traditional healer after many people accused her of being a witch.

The reality TV star denied allegations that she practices witchcraft and shared why she does what she does.

