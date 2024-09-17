Trust university students to come up with the most shocking ideas and creations that leave us jaw-dropped

A young lad shared that he has been eating his cereal with sparkling milk since he got his sodastream machine

Social media users were left in disbelief as many took to his feed to comment on his creation

A university student took a video making his cereal with sparkling milk. Image @nico_nicolux

Source: TikTok

A University of Orange Free State scholar shared a video of how he makes sparkling milk for his cereal using his Checkers sodastream machine.

The video was shared on his TikTok page under the user name @nico_nicolux, gaining over 200K views, 7.6K likes and around 200 comments.

The sparkling milk invention

In the video, the student starts by pouring his cornflakes into a bowl before pouring milk into the sodastream bottle and putting it in the machine. Afterwards, he pours his bubbly milk into the cereal and stirs.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps aren't willing to try the sparkling milk

The video startled many people who had not considered the sparkling milk idea. Social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement after seeing the student's video.

User @iamolwethudube commented:

"Haibo, someone take the sodastream away from him😭😂."

User @ricoroyalle expressed:

"Sparkling cornflakes my bru haibo😂😂."

User @luvuyo.belu was in awe:

"Never in my life have I ever even thought of sparkling milk... what!? 😭😭."

User @mrs_plaatjie called for the machine to be taken away:

"Checkers 60 please come fetch your things ngoba uhuh Sana."

User @keke_maleka shared:

"They gave these machines to the wrong students 😭😭."

User @mabohlale.s joked:

"That sodastream hate to see you coming."

Young university student makes herself a tracksuit

In another Briefly News article, a University of the Western Cape student received much praise after sharing a video of her making her tracksuit at res.

The video shared by the babe showed the whole process, from measuring the material on her body and cutting the pattern up to the finished grey tracksuit she made.

debuts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News