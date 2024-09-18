A Durban gentleman was impressed by a hustler who juggled a soccer ball like a professional

The street hustler is looking for a team to play for because he has a passion for soccer sports

The online community reacted to the story, with many users expressing how impressed they are

A hustler in Durban impressed the netizens with his soccer skills. Images: @sandile_vcjr/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Image

A video of a man in Durban showing off his skills with a soccer ball has made rounds on social media.

A TikTok user, @sandile_vcjr was impressed by a street hustler who walked around playing with a soccer ball. Sandile had to pause and stop the guy. He applauded him for his skills and asked him to show him some moves.

The hustler asked to be compensated before showing off his skills, lol. The TikTok user agreed. The gent impressively played with the soccer ball like a professional soccer player. One could even argue by saying he has the potential to be better than many soccer stars given the opportunity.

"This guy said he’s looking for a team around Durban😭⚽️ He loves football."

Durban hustler impressively juggles a soccer ball

Netizens impressed by the man's skills

The video raked over a million views, with many online users impressed by the skills. See the comments below:

@🐊Macira🐊 commented:

"I used to play with him in Cape town when I went for trials for Grove soccer academy ❤🔥🔥He's brilliant I know him."

@GrootmanMntungwa said:

"South Africans plz help this guy we have our own Ronaldinho🔥🔥."

@Siya Mgazi loved:

"Effortless brilliance."

@hlonolofatso54 stanned:

"🔥🔥😭Pure talent ❤️."

@Kwa. said:

"For the fact that he didn't drop the ball.. Even once! Nanku u 10 out of 10😌!.."

