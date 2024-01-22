Global site navigation

Curvy Woman Lights Up Township Street With Soccer Ball Juggling Skills, Mzansi Wants Her To Go Pro
Football

Curvy Woman Lights Up Township Street With Soccer Ball Juggling Skills, Mzansi Wants Her To Go Pro

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • One woman in the township flawlessly juggled a soccer ball and proved that skills and style know no gender
  • She shared a video displaying her remarkable footwork on TikTok and it was a hit with South African netizens
  • Many netizens lauded her ball-handling prowess and said she could give Bafana Bafana a run for their money

A woman juggled a soccer ball in a TikTok video
A woman flexed her football skills in a TikTok video. Image: @magdeemagdee0
Source: TikTok

A gorgeous Mzansi woman flexed her soccer ball juggling skills with style and flair. She mastered soccer tricks, all while rocking a dress and crocs.

Woman shows amazing football talent

The unique blend of her casual look and mesmerising moves filled people with awe.

It's rare to see the girl-next-door showcasing exceptional talent, especially in a male-dominated sport like football. Yet, this lady is breaking barriers and finally getting the recognition she deserves.

Video grabs TikTokkers' attention

The TikTok video uploaded on the account @magdeemagdee has already garnered 169,000 views and counting.

Watch the video below:

Professional football career

The comments section is buzzing with praise for her ball-handling magic. Some playfully suggested that Bafana Bafana could use a dose of her talent.

Read some reactions below:

@dumsanpaulo2 wrote:

"Sdudla ngiksayinile kwiKaizer Chiefs wena. "

@modikskgatla mentioned:

"Bafana Bafana is short of a striker."

@user60675219781466 commented:

"Pure talent. I like it, uqhubeke njalo sdudla. "

@sindi-za wrote:

"Dearest you are needed at Bafana Bafana."

@Whatthefvckisthis stated:

"You are better than Andile Mpisane."

@ma_ada1 posted:

"We need you in Ivory Coast you can bring in goals there for Bafana Bafana."

@FanyanaNhleko added:

"This is what is called skills and not technique. You have a talent my daughter."

@1Reign1 said:

"Wa teka sistas. Most people can’t pass 10 including me."

Gorgeous woman juggles ball in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a talented young woman has taken the internet by storm with her remarkable soccer skills. She played with a soccer ball with the finesse of a professional.

Her jaw-dropping performance posted on TikTok has gained her popularity. With each mesmerising kick and perfectly timed juggle, she has captured the hearts of viewers.

Source: Briefly News

