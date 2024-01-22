One woman in the township flawlessly juggled a soccer ball and proved that skills and style know no gender

She shared a video displaying her remarkable footwork on TikTok and it was a hit with South African netizens

Many netizens lauded her ball-handling prowess and said she could give Bafana Bafana a run for their money

A woman flexed her football skills in a TikTok video. Image: @magdeemagdee0

Source: TikTok

A gorgeous Mzansi woman flexed her soccer ball juggling skills with style and flair. She mastered soccer tricks, all while rocking a dress and crocs.

Woman shows amazing football talent

The unique blend of her casual look and mesmerising moves filled people with awe.

It's rare to see the girl-next-door showcasing exceptional talent, especially in a male-dominated sport like football. Yet, this lady is breaking barriers and finally getting the recognition she deserves.

Video grabs TikTokkers' attention

The TikTok video uploaded on the account @magdeemagdee has already garnered 169,000 views and counting.

Watch the video below:

Professional football career

The comments section is buzzing with praise for her ball-handling magic. Some playfully suggested that Bafana Bafana could use a dose of her talent.

Read some reactions below:

@dumsanpaulo2 wrote:

"Sdudla ngiksayinile kwiKaizer Chiefs wena. "

@modikskgatla mentioned:

"Bafana Bafana is short of a striker."

@user60675219781466 commented:

"Pure talent. I like it, uqhubeke njalo sdudla. "

@sindi-za wrote:

"Dearest you are needed at Bafana Bafana."

@Whatthefvckisthis stated:

"You are better than Andile Mpisane."

@ma_ada1 posted:

"We need you in Ivory Coast you can bring in goals there for Bafana Bafana."

@FanyanaNhleko added:

"This is what is called skills and not technique. You have a talent my daughter."

@1Reign1 said:

"Wa teka sistas. Most people can’t pass 10 including me."

