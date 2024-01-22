Curvy Woman Lights Up Township Street With Soccer Ball Juggling Skills, Mzansi Wants Her To Go Pro
- One woman in the township flawlessly juggled a soccer ball and proved that skills and style know no gender
- She shared a video displaying her remarkable footwork on TikTok and it was a hit with South African netizens
- Many netizens lauded her ball-handling prowess and said she could give Bafana Bafana a run for their money
A gorgeous Mzansi woman flexed her soccer ball juggling skills with style and flair. She mastered soccer tricks, all while rocking a dress and crocs.
Woman shows amazing football talent
The unique blend of her casual look and mesmerising moves filled people with awe.
It's rare to see the girl-next-door showcasing exceptional talent, especially in a male-dominated sport like football. Yet, this lady is breaking barriers and finally getting the recognition she deserves.
Video grabs TikTokkers' attention
The TikTok video uploaded on the account @magdeemagdee has already garnered 169,000 views and counting.
Watch the video below:
Professional football career
The comments section is buzzing with praise for her ball-handling magic. Some playfully suggested that Bafana Bafana could use a dose of her talent.
Read some reactions below:
@dumsanpaulo2 wrote:
"Sdudla ngiksayinile kwiKaizer Chiefs wena. "
@modikskgatla mentioned:
"Bafana Bafana is short of a striker."
@user60675219781466 commented:
"Pure talent. I like it, uqhubeke njalo sdudla. "
@sindi-za wrote:
"Dearest you are needed at Bafana Bafana."
@Whatthefvckisthis stated:
"You are better than Andile Mpisane."
@ma_ada1 posted:
"We need you in Ivory Coast you can bring in goals there for Bafana Bafana."
@FanyanaNhleko added:
"This is what is called skills and not technique. You have a talent my daughter."
@1Reign1 said:
"Wa teka sistas. Most people can’t pass 10 including me."
Gorgeous woman juggles ball in TikTok video
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a talented young woman has taken the internet by storm with her remarkable soccer skills. She played with a soccer ball with the finesse of a professional.
Her jaw-dropping performance posted on TikTok has gained her popularity. With each mesmerising kick and perfectly timed juggle, she has captured the hearts of viewers.
