A video of a babe singing along to a lovely amapiano song got many people talking after seeing her emotional state as she listened to the jam

The lady named Page sat in a chair as she got emotional while singing the banger

Social media users felt sad for her, while others shared that she was a dramatic person who always expressed her love for music

A lady got a lot of sympathy from social media users after her video made it to social media. Image @samusicdownloads

A gorgeous hun was captured in her moment, singing along to an amapiano song while getting emotional.

After the video was shared on a music-focused Facebook account under the user handle @samusicdownloads, it received many likes and comments.

Paige enjoys the pleasant sound of amapiano

In the video, the lady singing along to the tune, looking emotional while sitting in a chair. Her body language paints a picture of a person going through a lot.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's left conflicted after seeing the video

After seeing the video, the online community voiced their opinions about the lady. Some felt touched, while others shared that she shares content of a similar nature on her account. Some went as far as saying she should answer her ancestral calling.

User @LA Rocka Mashiya noted:

"Music can connect to your soul deeper than many think... One should see Smallz (Black Motion) when he plays those drums..."

User @Sam Willy Jones's Property declared:

"Very dramatic this one, even on her music videos 😭😭🤣."

User @Sphamandla Sparapara Langwenya understood the video differently:

"If you understand music u can relate some of us we don't listen to music just for fun it's therapeutic big love Paige ❤️❤️❤️😥😥😥."

User @Donald B Ngwako added:

"She's just feeling the song. U know how alcohol is sometimes."

User @King Daniel Shabalala advised:

"She must go and become a sangoma, she got a huge calling this one,"

User @Bito Fabiao Marrime joked:

"She's just khumbling the GTI guy after being dumped."

