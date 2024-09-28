The National Lottery of South Africa has announced that some lotto winnings are yet to be claimed

Operator Ithuba shared details about a winning ticket that has not yet been claimed, and it is worth millions

South Africans who have played the Lotto in certain areas were urged to double-check whether they may be the winner

South Africa's lottery shared that there are millions in rands that need to be claimed by the winner urgently. Operator Ithuba revealed that the winner does not have much longer to left to claim the money.

SA Lotto announced that there is an Eastern Cape R8 million winner who has not yet claimed their prize. Image: ljubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

The South African national lottery dictates that tickets remain valid for one year. The National Lottery reported that one ticket is worth nearly 10 million.

SA lottery urges lotto winner to come forward

The South African Lottery announced that an Eastern Cape resident is millionaire but they have not come to get their fortune. The lucky lotto player won R8.5 million from a jackpot. They emphasised that the ticket was valid for 365 days and will expire soon.

Why can't Ithuba find the winner?

iThuba spokesperson Michelle van Trotsenburg explained that it is all up to the winner to come and claim the prize. She said the store has no way of tracing the ticket purchaser.

Man shares how he carelessly blew R17.4m lottery winnings

Briefly News previously reported that winning the lottery can be both a blessing and a curse. It offers financial freedom while also tempting reckless spending. One local man openly shared how he blew over R17 million on alcohol, luxury cars and other indulgences.

The TikTok account @zulu1813 shared a snippet of a man named Fananyana appearing on Mzansi Magic's series I Blew It. According to the lotto winner, his financial success began when he sold a DVD player for R70 and used the money to buy a lotto ticket in Cosmo City.

When he received his money, Fananyana left Cosmo City and booked himself a room in a guesthouse in Randburg to avoid those looking for him. It didn't take him long to spend big, though.

