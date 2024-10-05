A man in a TikTok video showed people an interesting recipe which made a lasting impression on netizens

The man settled on an unusual source of protein, and many people were fascinated as he prepared the bizarre meat

The video amassed lots of reactions as it got millions of views on TikTok, and peeps were left in awe of the dish

A man in a TikTok video showed people that he can prepare almost anything. He settled on making the most of a dead snake.

A man in a TikTok video cooked a python over an open fire. Image: @bernardh14

The video of the man busy in the kitchen went viral. People left thousands of comments expressing their surprise.

Man cooks python

A man in a TikTok video @bernardh14 cooked a python on an open fire. He skinned the slithering creature and roasted it. Watch the video:

TikTok viewers amazed by Python recipe

Online users flooded the comments with their amazement over the man's cooking. People shared hilarious commentary.

futurehousewife said:

"Niyenzani lapho!"

jasonrice8187 wrote:

"Dude, I know times are hard, but not python hard."

محمدMuhammed commented:

"Unc stick with the chicken."

clnquee wondered:

"Who is eating Python meat?"

Black Putin exclaimed:

"Brother, we are free😭 you don't need to be eating python meat."

rydz96 joked:

"Does this hurt the snake?"

mrpotsmokernyc asked"

"Where do you even buy a python? This animal is not even native to North America."

SA jokes after snake swallows a pitbull

Briefly News previously reported that two pythons attacked domestic animals in the North West. One swallowed a dog, and the other tried to eat a goat. South Africans found the incident hilarious, and some commented on their actions in the same situation.

The owner allegedly heard her pit bull crying in pain, and when he went to investigate why the dog was crying like this, he found that a python had swallowed it.

As soon as Jac-Louis Horn from Critter Chronicles went to rescue the snake, the 4.1-metre python allegedly spat the dog out. His snake-catching activities were not over for the night. A short while after rescuing the dog, he received another call nearby where the owner caught another python trying to eat one of their goats.

Source: Briefly News