A group of white women hopped on a TikTok challenge with their house help, and South Africans were not feeling it

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Comments poured in from online users who were not impressed with the video clip as they expressed their thoughts

A group of white women have gone viral on social media, but for the wrong reason.

White ladies rubbed SA the wrong way with their 'This Is Africa' challenge.

Source: TikTok

The huns took part in the "This is Africa" challenge, and their take rubbed many people in Mzansi the wrong way.

Girls' "This is Africa" challenge with helpers rub SA the wrong way

The three young ladies can be seen standing in the kitchen, saying, "This is Africa," as the video continues, the women move away while the house help comes along, busting off their impressive dance moves and looking all jolly.

@ella.king360's clip did not sit well with many, and it became a hit on TikTok, gearing many views along with thousands of likes and comments, causing a massive buzz among online users.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is not impressed with the TikTok challenge

Mzansi netizens were not feeling the women's take on the "This is Africa" TikTok challenge as they headed to the comments section to drag them.

B. quen said:

"I am white, and this is actually crazy."

Ani expressed:

"Hayi sies man, this must come to an end now, imbi lento and ayibukeki."

𝐍<𝟑 wrote:

"Hey, this is actually wild."

Lebo commented:

"Our parents go through a lot yho."

Nzwakie was not having it:

"No, it’s getting out of hand now."

Letlotlo simply added:

"30 years of freedom where."

Source: Briefly News