A young South African woman went viral on the internet after she showcased her journey to getting her braces.

Eastern Cape hun gets braces R1000

The stunner gave her viewers a glimpse into her life and flexed her braces for R1000. The woman revealed in the comments that she deposited R3000 and will pay her R1000 monthly for 18 to 24 months.

Siya Phalele went on to say in her TikTok video that she had it done in the Eastern Cape by @DrNGaguDental&MedicalAesthetic. The footage went viral online, creating a massive buzz about affordable dental care among social media users who reacted to the clip with mixed feelings.

Watch the clip of the woman's braces journey below:

SA weighs in on woman's braces story

Mzansi netizens headed to the babe's comments section to express their thought, saying:

Baby_Faith722 shared:

"That’s expensive. Mine is R18000, 2300 deposit and R750 every month."

Its.libo added:

"Braces are about R10k minimum sisi."

HopedUpK replied:

"I pay R800 per month for 18 months. R3500 deposit paid prior."

Nompilo wrote:

"Ene mahle amszinyo wakho l wouldn't put braces if l were you."

Chewl wished her well on her journey:

"Good luck."

Valehm47 commented:

"Best decision you’ll ever make."

Get free braces in South Africa 2024: Do government hospitals offer them?

Briefly News previously reported that you can get free braces in South Africa using your health insurance. Nonetheless, insurance may not cover the entire cost.

Therefore, always inquire about the terms and conditions of the policy before signing up. Health insurance has helped many South Africans to get braces. Most of these medical aid insurance companies recommend hospitals that may accept your insurance coverage.

