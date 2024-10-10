A hardworking and smart gentleman took to his social media and shared his motivating testimony

Ngingu Mongezi Mathuba Nkuna who holds a a NQF L8 Bcom and PGCE comes from selling sweets in street to being a police officer

The online community reacted to the story, with many sharing words of kindness and encouragement

A man moved from selling sweets to being a police officer. Images: @Ngingu Mongezi Mathuba Nkuna

Source: Facebook

A gentleman took to social media to share a motivation, encouraging young men not to give up on their dreams.

In a Facebook post, Ngingu Mongezi Mathuba Nkuna told young men not to be ashamed or embarrassed of their humble beginnings or hustling. He started from selling sweets in the street to working at Boxer. He is now a police officer.

The gentleman said his continuing journey is not easy. He added that people will always talk negative no matter what. Hence one has to stick to their goals and hustle their way to a brighter future. Nkuna holds a NQF L8 Bcom, PGCE ( Eco and EMS). He is trusting God in his journey.

"Dear young man continue dreaming!!✨.dreams delayed are not dreams denied!!!🤞."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gentleman shares motivating testimony

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens celebrate with the man

The post gaive over 2k reactions, with many online users sharing positive words. See the comments below:

@Lindokuhle Annita Sitoe commended:

"Ntwana yami🙌👏🎉🎊🥂congratulations Mongi🙏."

@Bongiwe Sibiya commented:

"Thank you for being a true inspiration to us, God bless you in your new job. Congratulations 🎊."

@Amaze BD Khoza applauded:

"You’re a true inspiration. Congratulations bruru🎉💯."

@Nomvula Nkuna celebrated:

"Proud of you brother ❤️🙏."

@Thabo Shabangu shared:

"Well done officer 👮‍♂️, continue to do well 🫡."

@Nomthandazo Patricia Ndlalane said:

"Well said and congratulations 🎊."

Man moves from petrol attendant to admitted attorney

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who rose from being a petrol attendant to being an admitted attorney.

Siphenkosi Nqoro, a gentleman from Mdansane in the Eastern Cape pledged to be a lawyer. However, the circumstances didn't allow his route to be as smooth as he would have liked, but through perseverance he made it. Nqoro grew up in a home with unemployed parents. After passing matric with stunning results, he had to find a paying job to support his home. He became a full-time petrol attendant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News