One gentleman and a lion's strange welcome greetings went viral on social media, shocking netizens

The video gained massive traction on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section with jokes, while others laughed it off

A man's rare interaction with a lion went viral on social media, and the TikTok video shocked many people.

"A lion jumped on a man in a TikTok video, leaving SA in shock. Image: @inanaude1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lion jumps on a man and pins him to the ground in a clip

The footage shared by @inanaude1 on the video platform shows a gent standing behind a fence where a lion was being kept. Once the gate opened, the wild animal jumped on the man, placing him on the ground, and they began playing with one another.

The strange welcome greeting between the two did not sit well with many online users, and the video grabbed their attention, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings

South Africans were amazed by the man and the lion's rare interaction as they headed to the comments section with jokes and laughter.

NaCindi said:

"One day is one day. It's gonna be a school out."

Tshephopitja wrote:

"It can never be me."

Babane III expressed:

"Signs are there."

Mary-Mary shared"

"I screamed so loud my son came running from the other room."

Precious commented:

"I was ready to say my condolences."

Source: Briefly News