One gent shopped at the cheapest grocery store in South Africa, and people were amazed by the prices

The young man unveiled the prices of each item and how much he spent and saved by just purchasing at that shop

Mzansi netizens were stunned as they flooded the comments section, sharing their opinions

A man unveiled the cheapest store in South Africa and shared prices in a TikTok video. Images: @coolstorybru

A young man sent a shockwave nationwide after he showcased how he shopped at one of the cheapest stores in the country. The gentleman dropped the prices of each product he bought from the shop, which caused a massive buzz online.

Man shops at the cheapest grocery store in SA and drops prices

South Africa's cost of living has increased, and many can barely survive or feed themselves. So when a gent came across a cheap grocery store, he showed it off in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, leaving peeps with mixed reactions.

The man, who goes by the social media handle @coolstorybru, gave his viewers a glimpse of how he shopped at the cheapest store in South Africa, KitKat Cash And Carry, which is based in Pretoria.

@coolstorybru went on to showcase the Albany bread he bought for R10, which is about half the price from other places. He then purchased two bags of 2kg washing power for R45 each, BabySoft two bags of two-ply toilet paper for R110 each, and mayonnaise, tomato sauce and Mrs Balls chutney for R85.

The young gent also got three 2L Cokes for R20 each and two bottles of Sunlight with two refills for only R99. @coolstorybru revealed that he saved R150.

"This is nearly 20% less than what I would have spent at other stores," he said in his video.

The gent also expressed that the big deals were part of the store's 32-year birthday celebration.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings

Social media users were shocked as they responded with mixed emotions. Many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the cheapest grocery store in South Africa.

Tatum & Kas said:

"Is the bread expired, or what."

Atticus.km expressed:

"It’s giving 2010 prices."

Alwande added:

"A student’s haven."

Beancounter621 shared:

"How are they selling Albany for R10??? What is the markup that Checkers/PNP are putting on bread???"

BigG wrote:

"Check the exp dates and quality, then I'll consider buying there."

Serurubele commented:

"R3k at KitKat is R7k at Checkers."

