An extra careful woman who is scared of car thieves locked her steering wheel while getting petrol

The lady was captured in a video paying for the gas while her steering wheel was locked

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing while some could relate

A lady hilariously locked her steering wheel while at a petrol station. Images: @mcusi_nakanjan/ TikTok, @milorad kravic/ Getty Images

An extra careful woman locked her steering wheel while she was getting petrol. Her action confused motorists.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @mcusi_nakanjan, the woman is seen at a petrol station paying the petrol attendant after pouring gas in her car. However, what captured people's attention was how the lady locked her steering wheel as if someone was going to steal her car.

Though her actions seem confusing and hilarious, one could not blame the woman for being extra careful in a country where carjacking is on the rise. The TikTok user found the lady funny, saying even if the thieves tried to steal her car, they wouldn't succeed, given the space they were in.

Extra careful woman locks steering wheel at a petrol station

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the woman

The video raked over 100k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Lusanda Junior Nduku wrote:

"Rather safe than sorry."

@yebo laughed:

"Safety first baba."

@BigDudeTV could relate:

"That's what i do always with my car...😂😂😂."

@Somtwana🇿🇦 shared:

"But i saw another woman car that was taken at garage while she was preparing to go out mamukhipha nge force bamulahla phants." ( they tossed her out of her car by force)

@Victor commented:

"Real meaning of enough is enough😭😭kodwa unehaba." (but she's being too much)

@Ayanda Mvundla said:

"Trust issues nje lol."

@Kajál loved:

"That laugh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I love my country."

Man sadly loses new car to thieves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a KZN man who shared the pain of losing a car in less than 10 months.

A KwaZulu-Natal man took to his TikTok account to share the pain of losing his VW Polo in less than ten months. Noel Sukude (@noelntuthukosukud) posted a picture of his stunning blue VW Polo. He then captured a tracker which was taken out of his car by the thieves. Sukude also shared his tracker history which showed his vehicle around KwaMashu.

