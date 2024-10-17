"Mom Nailed It": SA Is Impressed With Woman's Smooth Jazz Moves in TikTok Video
- One grown lady flexed her smooth dance moves that wowed many people on social media
- The woman's clip went on to gain tremendous traction on TikTok, gathering loads of views
- The lady's moves entertained South Africans as they flooded the comments section, gushing over her steps
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A grown woman set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in a video making rounds on social media.
Woman's smooth jazz moves wows SA
The clip shared by @vanguardjazzmovement shows the woman busting her impressive moves. The lady wowed South Africans as she broke it down on the dance floor while unveiling her smooth jazz moves.
@vanguardjazzmovement's footage was well received by online users. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
SA loves the woman's dance moves
The lady entertained people who enjoyed watching the TikTok video of the woman dancing. They flooded the comments section, raving over her moves while others expressed their thoughts.
Bushi said:
"Moms nailed it just look how peaceful they are chilling."
Luppétta cooper added:
"No twerking, very mindful, very demure."
Nana Zodwa yanah was impressed:
"Wow, l love you, mommy, you rock, man, yeses."
Ellendiamond1 gushed over the woman, saying:
"She's so adorable."
Mamhlanga wrote:
"The aim is not to sweat."
Minenhle Mkize commented:
"I’m sorry, but this is soo cool, as a lover of jazz I’d love to dance like this."
Tshenolo Motlhankana simply said:
"Her moves are smooth."
Thulisile Lukhele shared:
"After this generation, who will dance like this? Guys, asi pratrizeni, please."
Church women slay Mkhukhu dance challenge in a video, Mzansi impressed
Briefly News previously reported that a group of women set the internet ablaze with killer dance moves after they took on the trending dance challenge.
These ladies were not playing as they showed off their impressive dance moves in a video shared by @Thuli_soulsista on TikTok. The women wear white shirts and black skirts while busting their fire moves.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za