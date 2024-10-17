One grown lady flexed her smooth dance moves that wowed many people on social media

The woman's clip went on to gain tremendous traction on TikTok, gathering loads of views

The lady's moves entertained South Africans as they flooded the comments section, gushing over her steps

A grown woman set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in a video making rounds on social media.

A grown woman flexed her smooth jazz moves in a TikTok video. Image: @vanguardjazzmovement

Source: TikTok

Woman's smooth jazz moves wows SA

The clip shared by @vanguardjazzmovement shows the woman busting her impressive moves. The lady wowed South Africans as she broke it down on the dance floor while unveiling her smooth jazz moves.

@vanguardjazzmovement's footage was well received by online users. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's dance moves

The lady entertained people who enjoyed watching the TikTok video of the woman dancing. They flooded the comments section, raving over her moves while others expressed their thoughts.

Bushi said:

"Moms nailed it just look how peaceful they are chilling."

Luppétta cooper added:

"No twerking, very mindful, very demure."

Nana Zodwa yanah was impressed:

"Wow, l love you, mommy, you rock, man, yeses."

Ellendiamond1 gushed over the woman, saying:

"She's so adorable."

Mamhlanga wrote:

"The aim is not to sweat."

Minenhle Mkize commented:

"I’m sorry, but this is soo cool, as a lover of jazz I’d love to dance like this."

Tshenolo Motlhankana simply said:

"Her moves are smooth."

Thulisile Lukhele shared:

"After this generation, who will dance like this? Guys, asi pratrizeni, please."

Church women slay Mkhukhu dance challenge in a video, Mzansi impressed

Briefly News previously reported that a group of women set the internet ablaze with killer dance moves after they took on the trending dance challenge.

These ladies were not playing as they showed off their impressive dance moves in a video shared by @Thuli_soulsista on TikTok. The women wear white shirts and black skirts while busting their fire moves.

Source: Briefly News