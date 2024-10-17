Waitress’s Payslip Has SA Asking Questions: “No Basic Salary but Pays UIF”

A woman showed off a payslip of an individual with no basic salary but pays Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), and people were shocked

In the video, she unveiled the amount the person made and how much they ended up receiving after the deduction

South Africans were unimpressed as they took to the comments section to voice out their thoughts

A woman was outraged as she showcased a waitress's payslip in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za/TikTok and MoMo Productions/ Getty Images

A woman was outraged as she shared the payslip of a waitress who has no basic salary but pays Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Waitress pays UIF but has no basic salary, leaving SA confused

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za is known for showing off people's payslips, and this time, she came through with a waitress payslip, which sent a shockwave to online users.

The lady was stunned as she said the following before unveiling the payslip:

"No basic salary but pays UIF."

@lifereset_za expressed that the individual gets tips and has no basic salary. She then went on to unveil the payslip, stating that the basic salary is zero but has to pay UIF from tips. The waitress made R1692.66 tips and payout for tips; the person received R4180.33. The total of the individual earnings for that period of time was R5872.99.

The lady stated that R1044.30 was deducted from the waitress's total earnings, bringing the person's salary to R4767.99.

Watch the video below:

SA is not impressed with the waitress's salary

People reacted to the woman's video as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Noxolo wamaFakathi said:

"Can we please tag regulators to crack down on restaurants, hao ngeke kusiwe. Siqale i-petition?"

Sashajae wrote:

"Retail don't get a basic salary, but we get UIF deducted."

Abednico added:

"We learn from you."

Muondli inquired:

"Can you do metallurgical engineering?"

SA woman flexes hygiene manager payslip with master's degree

Briefly News previously reported that a woman unveiled the salary of a hygiene manager, and boy peeps were left speechless by the person's income.

One South African lady who is notorious for sharing people's payslips flexed the salary of a hygiene manager on her TikTok account. The woman, who goes by the handle @lifereset_za, expressed how working in the mining industry will "never disappoint."

