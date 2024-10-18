A South African lady who's currently doing her master's at Cape Peninsula University of Technology announced her relationship standards

The woman did not hold back her list of expectations and shared that her man must be as educated as she is

Social media users were inspired by the academically successful hun and shared their thoughts in the comments

Zandile Nyakathi announced her relationship standards in her now-viral TikTok and shared a list of qualities she wanted in a man.

South African men tried to shoot their shots with a woman who announced her high relationship standards. Image: @zandilenyakathi1

The lady refuses to marry an uneducated gent with no university degree, as she is now a master's student.

SA reacts to lady's relationship standards

A fun TikTok trend allowed many to express themselves about the kind of partner they wanted, whether physical desires or other qualities. A lady now doing her master's in education at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology did not hold back and hopped on the famous trend.

The lady refused to mix with poverty and announced her relationship standards in a now-viral TikTok. Zandile Nyakathi shared the qualities she's looking for in a man:

"Dear future husband, you must have a minimum of NQF 10 and have at least five published articles. I can't wait to have you as my plus one when I attend those conferences."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's relationship standards

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Kamogelo Joseph advertised his availability:

"NQF 10, that's not minimum, at least NQF 9. Anyway, I'm Dr. Josephs. I've attended two conferences in Russia. It's nice to meet you, future wife."

@BSK tried shooting his shot:

"Does it matter if I don't have level 10 nor a single article, yet bring in R48k, three bedroom house and a car for each bedroom?"

@Makeletso khoeli flexed her academic qualifications:

"My type of girl. A PhD candidate this side."

@Mexican shared:

"I bring R55k per month, not salary, but if I add salary, it's around R90k."

@therealprince45 asked:

"I am a safety officer; do I qualify?"

@Mawawa☝️ said:

"We need more of these."

@Xolile1000 commented:

"Good luck, hey."

SA bashes gent’s mother's relationship standards

Briefly News also reported that a South African man caught smoke online after he voiced what kind of woman his mother wanted for him. The ladies trashed the mom's standards and asked the gent to pursue her since she knew his standards best.

The comments section got heated as the women expressed themselves in a thread of comments.

