A Cape Town lady asked Lucky Star to rethink their tin design.

A Cape Town woman went to her social media and asked Lucky Star to be more innovative with their fish tins.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @choc99, the woman is at home preparing something to eat. The food she was cooking included a Lucky Star fish. However, she struggles to open the tin.

The lady decided to go online and ask Lucky Star to be more innovative with their tins because not everyone has a man to help them open the tins, lol. The Lucky Star tins are the ones that require one to use a knife or a tin opener.

"#Luckystar we need to move on."

Woman asks Lucky Star to be innovative with their tins

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the woman's request

The video gained over 150k views, with many online users laughing at the woman's request. See the comments below:

@Donnie Brasco said:

"Lucky Star please dont take away our usefellness around the house😂."

@Njabulo Ndaba Mavimbela joked:

"Get a man my sister 😂😂😂."

@NNN~ appreciated:

"The only valid point made today thank you🥰."

@Matimba Mack shared:

"Just last week I was open a tin of beef I ask my self why are they not changing that thing."

@Philaz😎 was grateful:

"Lool 🤣😂 thank you so much my angel 😇 u hv made my day bt why couldn't they think that themselves earlier."

@Qunta,Mafu,khuboni💐 was thankful:

"Thank you Danny for standing up for us single ladies 😂😂😂."

Woman amuse the internet with office cooking

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman's hilarious office cooking that went viral.

A woman startled online users after she shared a video of herself cooking at work. The clip had gathered over 183K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication. A clip posted by @pippyliza.com on the video platform shows the young lady sitting in her office.

