“We Need to Move On”: Cape Town Woman Calls on Lucky Star for Easier Tins
- A Cape Town woman who struggled to open a Lucky Star fish tin let it be known that innovation is needed
- The lady hilariously asked Lucky Star to change their tins for convenience to the single ladies
- The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and relating to the woman's struggle
A Cape Town woman went to her social media and asked Lucky Star to be more innovative with their fish tins.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @choc99, the woman is at home preparing something to eat. The food she was cooking included a Lucky Star fish. However, she struggles to open the tin.
The lady decided to go online and ask Lucky Star to be more innovative with their tins because not everyone has a man to help them open the tins, lol. The Lucky Star tins are the ones that require one to use a knife or a tin opener.
"#Luckystar we need to move on."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Woman asks Lucky Star to be innovative with their tins
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens entertained by the woman's request
The video gained over 150k views, with many online users laughing at the woman's request. See the comments below:
@Donnie Brasco said:
"Lucky Star please dont take away our usefellness around the house😂."
@Njabulo Ndaba Mavimbela joked:
"Get a man my sister 😂😂😂."
@NNN~ appreciated:
"The only valid point made today thank you🥰."
@Matimba Mack shared:
"Just last week I was open a tin of beef I ask my self why are they not changing that thing."
@Philaz😎 was grateful:
"Lool 🤣😂 thank you so much my angel 😇 u hv made my day bt why couldn't they think that themselves earlier."
@Qunta,Mafu,khuboni💐 was thankful:
"Thank you Danny for standing up for us single ladies 😂😂😂."
Woman amuse the internet with office cooking
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman's hilarious office cooking that went viral.
A woman startled online users after she shared a video of herself cooking at work. The clip had gathered over 183K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication. A clip posted by @pippyliza.com on the video platform shows the young lady sitting in her office.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com