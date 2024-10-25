Well-known housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho uploaded a video on TikTok showing people a great way to wash their pillows

She soaked the pillow in warm water and used three detergents to get the pillows white and clean

Social media users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the housekeeper's cleaning hack

Housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho shared a hack for cleaning pillows. Images: @mbalinhlaphoo

Finding simple and efficient ways to clean around the house is always a game-changer, making everyday tasks easier and more manageable. Recently, renowned housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho shared a clever hack for cleaning pillows, offering a quick and effective solution for maintaining freshness.

Pillow-cleaning hack

Taking to her TikTok account (@mbalinhlapho7), the famed housekeeper shared a video showing how she keeps her pillows clean.

Mbali said once every six months, one should do the following:

"In warm water, add a quarter cup of washing powder, a quarter cup of hydrogen peroxide, and a quarter cup of bicarbonate of soda.

"Allow your pillows to soak for 30 minutes to an hour to get them as white as you want them."

Watch the video below:

Cleaning hack gets Mzansi online users talking

A few social media users of the app headed to the post's comment section to talk about the cleaning method she presented. Others flooded the comment section with queries about other cleaning hacks to use around the house.

@thatomaps95 pleaded with the popular figure:

"Please take pictures of the products."

@portiam0012 criticised the hack, saying:

"But they get damaged. The sponge inside separates."

@fam_fam03 also advised app users in the comment section:

"Wash them as she says and buy a pillow protector."

A curious @radeefabreda156 asked Mbali:

"Will this work for feather pillows?

The housekeeper replied:

"Yes, it will definitely work."

@kethan_l told people on the internet:

"Alternatively, you can buy new ones - easy and simple."

