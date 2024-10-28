A Johannesburg woman shared on TikTok how she decorated her living room with a budget of R1 000

The woman bought cans of paint and painted her living room and also gave her coffee table a new colour

Social media users headed to the comment section to applaud the woman on her cost-effective DIY skills

A woman changed her living room with a R1 000 budget. Images: @dintlenkopane1

Money shouldn't stand in the way of achieving personal goals or creating a warm and inviting home environment. One woman proved this by sharing how she transformed her space with a small budget.

Affordable home decorations

Using the TikTok handle @dintlenkopane1, a Johannesburg woman named Dintle shared that she decorated an area of her home without splurging.

She wrote in her video:

"Day 1 of changing my living room on a R1 000 budget."

In the clip, the woman puts tape on the wall and paints it grey, creating a simple pattern. She also paints her coffee table white to match the stripes on her wall.

Watch the video below:

R1k budget home decoration intrigues online users

A few social media users were interested in the decorations in the woman's home. Others showered the homeowner with compliments.

@ashley_b222 said to Dintle:

"Can we please see the white paint you used on your TV stand? Very beautiful."

A happy @tebelloe2 wrote in the comment section:

"I'm proud of you."

@san_kay said to the DIY painter:

"Wow, I'm impressed. I'd really like you to plug me."

@phethegothego complimented the woman, saying:

"The real definition of a homemaker."

@seelangovender6 applauded Dintle and wrote:

"Good work. Keep it up. Eventually, you will become a master at it."

@1122_savedbygrace shared with the homeowner:

"I don't know you, but I pray God grants you everything your heart desires. Keep on keeping on! God bless you."

@marvellouslondon6 wanted to know how much the paint cost, and Dintle responded:

"The 2l white paint was R398, and the 1l grey was R250 at Builders. I got more white because I was painting the rest of the house as well. But I’d advise you to get 2l grey and 1l white. Don’t forget varnish for the TV stand."

