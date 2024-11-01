A TikTok user found themselves asking what happened to those childhood ice cream truck

The user saw an old van that made rounds in the township with a freezer at the back selling ice cream

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the creativity and making jokes

A van selling ice cream ekasi brings back nostalgia.

A video of an old van selling ice cream in the streets with a deep freezer at the back has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @dimpho022, the van that is not designed to sell ice cream is making rounds in the community with a deep freezer on the back. A person at the back is standing next to the freezer helping those who want to buy.

The TikTok user posed a question, asking what happened to the normal childhood ice cream trucks. Well, this is Mzansi and people are getting creative in all ways in Ramaphosa's economy.

"What happened to our childhood ice cream cars."

Van unusually sells ice cream

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the creativity

The video gained over 380k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@DT Developers expressed:

"Hustling has no boundaries…."

@Sana🌸 wrote:

"At home we used to hide whenever we heard that song 😂😂😂 cause we were told that they steal kids."

@user3198739205876 commented:

"This is actually smart."

@(In) Sane🌺🌺 joked:

"In December,put a few Savannah's in there for the adults. we won't tell😏😏😁."

@lw de elite loved:

"This is entrepreneurial 😁this is pivoting."

@fireisnaughty said:

"This is so much better than the van. now he won't be able to hide your children away lol."

@Mmathabo Pretty Matl applauded:

"Listen, a man with a plan will never starve🙌🏾."

