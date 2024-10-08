A Cape Town hustler saw a creative way to carry his business in a more efficient and faster manner

The gentleman who presumably picks up things to recycle hung on the back of a truck to reach his destination

The online community reacted to the video, with many stanning the gentleman for his hustle

A Cape Town recycler found a fast way to go about his hustle. Images: @fadl19731/ TikTok, @Tomas Rodriguez/ Getty Images

A video of a Cape Town hustler in action has made rounds on social media. Netizens stan the guy.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @fadl19731, the hustler is seen in the streets going about his business, picking up anything that he could take to the recycling company so that he could get money and put food on the table.

The guy was with his trolly that he used to carry the stuff. However, as he was walking on the busy road he saw a creative way that could get him where he was going faster. He hung his trolley at the back of a moving truck and also hopped on it.

Cape Town hustler captured in action

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stan the hustler

The video gained over 560k views, with many online users stanning the creative man. See the comments below:

@Mchina said:

"Everyday hustling 💯🙏♥️God bless."

@Viola Nikita Tshuma wrote:

"These people have money to survive don't look down on them."

@Loveness loved:

"Hustler 🥰."

@Andre Raats stanned:

"Only in SA."

@klaas wrote:

"That's a supplement to his hustling universe.."

@thategowarona@16 wrote:

"So the tow bar failed."

@mlungu commented:

"At least he's not stealing and selling drugs."

@Rabzolababa shared:

"Everywhere you see a black man."

@Enith Abrahams said:

"Never ever look down on them."

