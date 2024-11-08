“En Nou Wakanda”: Boy’s Hilarious Reaction to Black Panther in Heels Leaves SA in Stitches
- A video of an individual dressed like the Marvel Comics character Black Panther left a little boy speechless
- The schoolboy left many people in Mzansi in a fit of laughter over his amusing reaction to the fictional superhero
- The clip went viral online, causing a massive buzz among netizens who rushed to the comments section with jokes
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One boy in South Africa was left in shock after he came across the Marvel Comics character Black Panther, who strolled down the street of Mzansi amusing peeps.
Boy's reaction to Black Panther in heels goes viral
Mzansi's favourite fictional superhero is back at it again, strolling the streets of SA, and this time, he left a schoolboy speechless.
The individual dressed as Black Panther was captured in a clip shared on the video platform by TikTok user @black.panther_sa. As usual, the Marvel Comics character was rocking his favourite set of brown heels, which shocked the schoolboy and caused him to be astonished by Black Panther's amusing antics.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The boy stood still in the footage but kept looking back and forth at Black Panther and the camera. The video went viral, leaving netizens in stitches over the boy's hilarious reaction to the fictional superhero.
Watch the funny clip below:
Mzansi cracked jokes in the comments
The TikTok video entertained South Africans as they flocked to the post with humorous comments.
Charity Lee555 expressed:
"He's just wondering "en nou Wakanda."
Ayama said:
"You did that kid wrong. Do you know that he's going to tell his parents at dinner, "Jirre PA, vandag?"
Mduhceejay wrote:
"I am sure he couldn't concentrate at school cause of this trauma."
Purple Rose cracked a joke, saying:
"I can see him swearing in Afrikaans."
TheRealZamalinga commented:
"He’s defeated."
Lefa simply added:
"If speechless was a person."
Hypes Black Panther strolling streets in heels
Briefly News previously reported that South Africans never disappoint when it comes to making people laugh. A video of a comic character showcasing Black Panther left Mzansi in stitches.
A TikTok video shared by @black.panther_sa shows a person dressed like the Marvel Comic character walking down the streets of Mzansi. The individual wore brown high heels to complete the look, which left SA floored.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za