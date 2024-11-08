A video of an individual dressed like the Marvel Comics character Black Panther left a little boy speechless

The schoolboy left many people in Mzansi in a fit of laughter over his amusing reaction to the fictional superhero

The clip went viral online, causing a massive buzz among netizens who rushed to the comments section with jokes

A schoolboy amused Mzansi with his hilarious reaction to Black Panther in heels. Image: @black.panther_sa

One boy in South Africa was left in shock after he came across the Marvel Comics character Black Panther, who strolled down the street of Mzansi amusing peeps.

Boy's reaction to Black Panther in heels goes viral

Mzansi's favourite fictional superhero is back at it again, strolling the streets of SA, and this time, he left a schoolboy speechless.

The individual dressed as Black Panther was captured in a clip shared on the video platform by TikTok user @black.panther_sa. As usual, the Marvel Comics character was rocking his favourite set of brown heels, which shocked the schoolboy and caused him to be astonished by Black Panther's amusing antics.

The boy stood still in the footage but kept looking back and forth at Black Panther and the camera. The video went viral, leaving netizens in stitches over the boy's hilarious reaction to the fictional superhero.

Watch the funny clip below:

Mzansi cracked jokes in the comments

The TikTok video entertained South Africans as they flocked to the post with humorous comments.

Charity Lee555 expressed:

"He's just wondering "en nou Wakanda."

Ayama said:

"You did that kid wrong. Do you know that he's going to tell his parents at dinner, "Jirre PA, vandag?"

Mduhceejay wrote:

"I am sure he couldn't concentrate at school cause of this trauma."

Purple Rose cracked a joke, saying:

"I can see him swearing in Afrikaans."

TheRealZamalinga commented:

"He’s defeated."

Lefa simply added:

"If speechless was a person."

Hypes Black Panther strolling streets in heels

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans never disappoint when it comes to making people laugh. A video of a comic character showcasing Black Panther left Mzansi in stitches.

A TikTok video shared by @black.panther_sa shows a person dressed like the Marvel Comic character walking down the streets of Mzansi. The individual wore brown high heels to complete the look, which left SA floored.

