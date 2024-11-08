A TikTok account shared a video a man took of a delivery driver spinning doughnuts on a dirt road

The man who recorded the clip jokingly told app users that the delivery driver's stunts were the reason for a delay in orders

Social media users found the clip hilarious and cracked jokes in the viral post's comment section

Delivery drivers are always on the move, navigating tight schedules and busy streets to ensure customers receive their items promptly and in good condition.

However, one driver momentarily swapped precision for playfulness, taking a break from his hectic route to have fun on his motorbike.

Doughnuts on the menu

The TikTok account @nivea_fboys1 uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users what a delivery driver was doing in his spare time.

The man who recorded the clip showed the driver spinning doughnuts on a dirt road, laughed and said:

"This is why your orders are late."

Delivery driver's doughnuts leave the internet in stitches

The viral video had hundreds of social media users laughing and sharing their thoughts about the delivery driver's actions.

@_thato.n said with humour:

"That time, the app shows that the driver is moving in circles. Kanti, he’s doing this."

@lehlogonoloaubrey jokingly told online users:

"He's mixing the spices in the chips."

@tjaytherealtor, who didn't find the video funny, commented:

"It's not even about the orders being late. The bike is rented, and the owner is the one who has to service it."

@p.banza_ laughed and wrote:

"His intrusive thoughts won."

@mike_davidson357 added their joke in the comment section:

"If you run out of data and don't have Google Maps."

@we_areequal told the online community members:

"As long as he enjoys himself. Life needs to be balanced, but at least now I know why I sometimes wait long."

Delivery driver chases woman taking bike for joyride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a delivery driver who had the internet laughing after he had to chase a woman who took his motorbike for a spin.

Online users could not help but crack jokes about the comical video they saw on their screens.

