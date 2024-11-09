A customer found a hilarious way to obtain new leggings from a well-known clothing store

The customer went to the fitting room with the old and new identical leggings and made an exchange

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A customer left their old leggings in the store and stole a new one. Images: @fizkes/ Getty Images, @auntytinti_/ TikTok

A customer who felt like new leggings went to a shop and got herself one. However, she did it illegally.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @auntytinti_, a lady can be seen in one of South Africa's well-known clothing stores. As she was looking at the black leggings she liked, she noticed something weird.

One of the leggings was torn and old. The theory is that one customer came into the store with the lookalike leggings, took the new ones and went to the fitting room where they made the exchange.

"Bathong."

Customer steals new leggings at clothing store

Netizens laugh at the situation

The video gained over a million views, with many online users throwing jokes. See the comments below:

@Thully Ndlovu expressed:

"I lost my job at Mr price because of this I was at the fitting room."

@Thuto L joked:

"What if Mr price is collaborating with Balenciaga and we don’t know ? 🥺"

@kopano komane suggested:

"I think it will be best if they put cameras at the fitting rooms coz wow."

@DOC_BLACK joked:

"😂😂That legging has been through a lot 😂."

@Amanda_S shared:

"Lol i used to work at mr price and sana we would see such things everyday😂😂people do all crazy stuffs."

@MimoMokgosi said:

"No because that person is wrong 😭😭😭."

@Gugz🦄 laughed:

"You guys are giving us ideas😂😂😂."

Cape Town community unite to catch a thief

In another story, Briefly News reported about a thief who was ganged up on by Cape Town residents.

Cape Town community gathered after a man allegedly tried to steal from Mr Price. In a TikTok video uploaded by @sir_nkops, a gentleman is seen running in the busy streets of Rondebosch. A group of people chased him. According to the TikTok users, the man tried to steal from Mr Price.

