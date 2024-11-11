A wine connoisseur was out and about checking out beverages to recommend and review for her TikTok followers

The lady was out solo when the man of her dreams spotted her and asked her to join him on a cute date

Social media users found the moment romantic and sweet as they showered the lucky woman with lovely messages

A woman on TikTok shared her fairytale-like story of unexpectedly meeting the man of her dreams.

She was out on a solo date when Prince Charming asked her to join him for a lovely meal.

Lady meets dream man during solo date

Women have been prioritising themselves more and more lately by going on solo dates and striving for independence. The ladies have also been exploring daring career paths that they are passionate about like wine reviewing.

A wine connoisseur had prepared to review a new bottle for her TikTok followers but got interrupted by the man of her dreams, who found it irresistible to talk to her. The gent asked the fine lady to share a meal with him and managed to make her abandon her initial task.

The entire conversation was caught on tape, making their encounter more romantic.

Mzansi stunned by lady meeting man of her dreams

Social media users were impressed with how lovely things turned out for the single lady and commented:

@Scrumbdili Yumyum cried:

“So you left us hanging for a man?”

@Ten.shooting.stars shared her review:

“He sounds handsome.”

@𝔈𝔣𝔣𝔬𝔯𝔱𝔩𝔢𝔰𝔩𝔷ℭ𝔬𝔬𝔩 manifested:

“May this type of incident locate me.”

@Miss B - Purpose Inspirer finally understood the cause of her dry spell:

“Now I know why I am single, I would have responded with aggression.”

@kennakokieBw commented:

“A win is a win.”

@🌸Nolitha🌸 shared:

“Not me thinking it’s someone disturbing you only to find out it’s your future husband.”

@@hey_kudisco asked asked:

“So, why doesn’t this ever happen to me?”

