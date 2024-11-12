The unexpected happened at a funeral where a group of men placed the coffin on top of two wooden sticks

The casket was too heavy and as a result, it fell hard into the grave and the dead body popped out

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A coffin fell into the gave and the internet users laughed.

A video of a casket falling in the grave has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @save_the_children_sa, people can be seen in the graveyard burying their loved one. A group of men took a casket and placed it on top of two wooden planks.

However, one thing led to another. The coffin was heavy and as a result, the planks broke and the coffin fell open in the grave. The body of the dead person also popped out, leaving the funeral attendees stunned.

Coffin hilariously falls into the grave

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens find the situation funny

The video gained over 6 million views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Fay said:

"Eiiiii Father Bernard."

@Adeola🧚🏽 wondered:

"So after the casket opened up what happened?😂"

@Scotty2Hotty🕸️ expressed:

"Worse part is when it opened 😭😭😭😭."

@petuniamagauNaMavhulani was entertained:

"I didn't want to laugh,problem I'm from South Africa 😂😂😂."

@Zandre Dippenaar commented:

"He died twice😭."

@🫥 joked:

"Imagine the person inside says ouch."

@Mpho 🧚 laughed:

"I wasn't laughing till i come into comment section 😭🤣🤣."

@Sibulele Ntantiso asked:

"No but what were they thinking bona putting a heavy coffin on two wooden planks?😂😂😂"

@Unathi said:

"It's either he wasn't ready to go to his new resting place or he left unfinished business 😂."

Gogo shows off dance moves at a funeral

In another story, Briefly News reported about an elderly lady who danced to the nines at the funeral.

A video of an elderly woman dancing at a funeral has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet amused. In a TikTok clip uploaded by @lungelo5752, church ladies are seen in a tent at what seems to be a graveyard. People were singing. However, one elderly lady stole the attention.

