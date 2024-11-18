Lucky Star is a well-known brand in South Africa that specialises in canned preservable foods

Mzansi has recently discovered the brand's tinned chicken livers and shared their opposing views

Social media users made the product go viral on TikTok with over 242K, 5.1K likes and 4.7K shares

Lucky Star has become a celebrated household brand in South Africa with its famous tinned fish.

Mzansi shared their opposing views on spotting Lucky Star's tinned chicken livers. Image: @Tara Moore/@Digital Vision

The brand has raised many eyebrows after Mzansi spotted its canned chicken livers on the shelves

SA finds Lucky Star's canned chicken livers

Mzansi was outraged after they saw a trending post about Lucky Star's canned chicken livers. South Africans went wild over the foreign food, making the post go viral on TikTok.

The brand swapped the fish graphics on its cans with a drawing of a chicken to differentiate its offerings. Although it tried to be innovative, many South Africans were bamboozled when they reached for its famous fish from the shelves.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Lucky Star's tinned chicken livers

Social media users shared their thoughts about a new product on the shelves:

@Bonasky2020 sighed:

"Show off."

@MGAZI explained:

"People of South Africa, Lucky Star is a company name that produces different products. This is chicken liver produced by Lucky Star. Lucky Star is not fish.

@tiromogale cried:

"Lucky Star will end up selling soft porridge."

@Skhal trolled:

"Ke fish ya Chicken."

@Marisa Rizo Kefilwe argued:

"Lucky Star is fish, finish and klaar; please don't confuse us."

@Cafu shared:

"I bought the one with mince meat by mistake, ke bona spoko, and the worst part is I bought four of them, and the kids don't even want it."

@Tshepang said:

"I see myself buying that by mistake, thinking it's tinned fish.

@Rinkies commented:

"It was the baked beans now chicken livers; listeriosis is coming again."

@Ms Naledi Lady🍒 warned:

"We must really concentrate when shopping."

