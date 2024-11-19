South African politician Helen Zille transformed into a drag queen as she made a special appearance on Showmax's show

The former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader will talk things politics on Die Tollie & Manila Show

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love to Helen Zille

Former DA leader transformed into a drag queen. Images: @showmaxonline/ Instagram, @Schalk van zuydam/ Getty Images

South African politician Helen Zille tried something new and dressed in drag. She left the internet talking.

The former Democratic Alliance leader (DA) made a special appearance on the Showmax talk show, Die Tollie & Manila Show. Zille who is known to take most things seriously was dressed in her drag persona, Zille Vanilla.

According to The South African, Godzille was amazed by people who undergo the lengthy process of being a drag queen.

“Scary. It was terrifying to see myself like that! I think you should always try something once" - Zille

Helen goes drag

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi loves the new Hele Zille

The online community reacted to Zille's change, with many throwing jokes around. See the comments below:

@Duane Milne commented:

"Brilliant! Always ready to try something once🤣."

@Natalie Ellis stanned:

"Helen Rocks this Talk Show! 💛"

@Trish Van Nierop adored:

"I love that Helen was prepared to do the interview in drag. 💙"

@Zelda Matthews enjoyed:

"Let her have fun, geez!"

@Wesley Sharlton loved:

"Oh Helen about to start a riot with the religious conservatives 🤣🤣👌👌Love it!! 🏳️‍🌈 ♥️"

@Tebogo Mogope wrote:

"Our own Madonna."

@Armien Bassett commented:

"Don't matter if you do good or bad...people will have something negative to say. My answer...."

@Godfrey Nkosi asked:

"Lowkey confused... what's drag? Sorry, not exactly book-smart 📚."

