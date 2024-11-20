South African Teacher's Creative Challenge Has Mzansi Laughing as Pupils Guess Marks for R5 Reward
- A heartwarming video of an educator and his students left many people in awe on the internet as it went viral
- In the TikTok video, the young educator had his learners guess their marks in exchange for a R5 reward
- The online community loved the gent's gesture, taking to the comments section to gush over the sweet moment
One teacher in South Africa's unique approach to revealing his pupils' marks has gone viral, leaving peeps in awe and amused by his creativity.
Teacher has pupils guess their marks for R5
An educator tested his learners by challenging them to guess their marks in a TikTok video, which he uploaded online under the handle @inkabi_y.
The teacher created a fun and engaging atmosphere in the classroom, sparking laughter and amusement among the pupils. Each student took turns guessing their grade as the educator called their names.
At the end of the clip, the teacher playfully teased them, as no one was able to guess their marks correctly. The educator simply said:
"And I get to keep all of my money."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi love the teacher's gesture
People reacted to the viral video, which gained over 2.3 million views, and flocked to the comments section to praise the teacher for making grading a memorable experience, while some cracked jokes.
Junior said:
"My worst fear is saying 24 and hearing five instead."
Dontfw_me6 expressed:
"Habibi must go back to Dubai."
Khomotso_Moth wrote:
"Exactly how I miss lotto numbers every day."
User commented:
"This game is dangerous."
Promise Maluleke said:
"Not me fooling around and shouts one then the teacher smiles and says come collect your R5."
