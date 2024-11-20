A heartwarming video of an educator and his students left many people in awe on the internet as it went viral

In the TikTok video, the young educator had his learners guess their marks in exchange for a R5 reward

The online community loved the gent's gesture, taking to the comments section to gush over the sweet moment

One teacher in South Africa's unique approach to revealing his pupils' marks has gone viral, leaving peeps in awe and amused by his creativity.

Teacher has pupils guess their marks for R5

An educator tested his learners by challenging them to guess their marks in a TikTok video, which he uploaded online under the handle @inkabi_y.

The teacher created a fun and engaging atmosphere in the classroom, sparking laughter and amusement among the pupils. Each student took turns guessing their grade as the educator called their names.

At the end of the clip, the teacher playfully teased them, as no one was able to guess their marks correctly. The educator simply said:

"And I get to keep all of my money."

Mzansi love the teacher's gesture

People reacted to the viral video, which gained over 2.3 million views, and flocked to the comments section to praise the teacher for making grading a memorable experience, while some cracked jokes.

Junior said:

"My worst fear is saying 24 and hearing five instead."

Dontfw_me6 expressed:

"Habibi must go back to Dubai."

Khomotso_Moth wrote:

"Exactly how I miss lotto numbers every day."

User commented:

"This game is dangerous."

Promise Maluleke said:

"Not me fooling around and shouts one then the teacher smiles and says come collect your R5."

SA teacher dances with students

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher in Mzansi has gone viral on TikTok, leaving many people in awe of his grand gestures to his learners.

This school professor became a hot topic on social media. The educator shared a video of how he welcomes his students into the classroom every morning. The footage shared by the teacher himself on the video platform shows him and one of his learners busting some impressive dance moves.

