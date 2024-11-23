A TikTok video shows a jolly woman who was admitted to the government psychiatric hospital, Weskoppies

The alleged Weskoppies patient was doing the most in a TikTok video that went viral on the app

Online users were amused after seeing the antics of the person thought to be a Weskoppies patient

One supposed Weskoppies patient became a viral sensation on TikTok. People were amused after seeing the woman in a psychiatric ward.

A TikTok video shows a Weskoppies patient who put on a dance show until a nurse walked in. Image: @weskoppiesrsa

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman who was reportedly at Weskoppies got thousands of likes. People commented on the video of the lady dancing, and many cracked jokes.

Alleged Weskoppies patient dances

In a video by @weskopiesrsa, a woman was having a blast dancing with other patients who were watching in the psychiatric ward. The video took a hilarious turn when one of the nurses saw the patient. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA jokes about Weskoppies

People flooded the comments with hilarious commentary about Weskoppies destigmatising those with mental health issues. Some peeps noticed that the psych was dilapidated. Read the comments below:

DevLord(they/them) commented:

"Ugh, I love this video. Public mental health service is stigmatised under the ableist notion that anyone being there is "crazy". This video shows people just having fun and existing. As anyone should."

Palesa_Matai wrote:

"Mos, this is me on a normal day😫 literally how I behave every day😂"

Bow added:

"This is where I belong, kumnandi lana😭😩"

JameelaMbalenhle_Lacoste wrote:

"They added 6 months to this vacation after this dance."\

1rorry_ noted:

"The facility is in such bad condition."

Palesa remarked:

"I act like I'm okay, but deep down, I wanna work at Weskoppies."

Patients show off dance moves at hospital

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi peeps never disappoint when it comes to sharing amusing content on various available social media channels.

A content creator shared a video of hospital patients participating in a TikTok dancing challenge on his account under the user handle @ingweny_encan.

The clip shows seven patients going in front of a camera to flex their dance moves, jamming to a song popular on the video streaming platform. Each guy has an arm or a leg bandaged and wears a hospital night dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News