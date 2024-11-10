A TikTok video shows two patients who are allegedly at the South African mental institution Weskoppies

The video of two men thought to be at Weskoppies had many people entertained as they got creative with their free time

Netizens cracked jokes about the antics that the alleged patients in the video got up to with some craving visit to the psychiatric hospital

People were fascinated as they got a look into a mental institution. A video showed what viewers believed to be admitted patients at Weskoppies.

The video of the two men in hospital was a viral hit. The video received thousands of likes from amused online users.

Alleged Wekoppies patients have fun

In a TikTok video by @weskopiesrsa, two patients put on a convincing show, acting like they were in a car. The pair used the mechanical bed in the hospital to give the effect that they were in a vehicle. Watch the video below:

SA amused by alleged mental hospital patients

Many people were amused to see the antics by the men. Online users could not stop cracking jokes.

Paballo Zoey Molefi said:

"This is where I belong, guys."

mavetani asked:

"Can I be admitted even though I'm not sure if I'm okay or not? This place looks peaceful."

Ami 5555 joked:

"To us who want to be admitted at Weskoppies, let's all gather here."

Nunekazi MamXesibe wondered:

"If I book myself in for December, we won’t have problems in January when I have to leave, neh?"

BeeJay777 laughed:

"These guys are enjoying at Weskoppies."

Ndalo'enhle Ntuli-Zitha was amused:

"I wanna book myself in for December, please ngidle imali yestokvel."

Gauteng patient spreads smiles, enjoys ambulance ride

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a patient having the time of her life in an ambulance has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @twinmom17_09_24, the Gauteng ambulance is driving on a freeway. However, what caught people's attention was a patient with her head out of the window waving at people.

The patient was happy. One could assume that the patient was a mentally disturbed person, and at the time, she was being taken to the hospital to be under the care of professionals.

