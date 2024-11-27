A local woman took to TikTok to show app users the available balance in a Standard Bank account

The woman shared that she needed help reading the balance as she thought it was millions

Social media users lent a helping hand, while others marvelled at the large sum of money

When it comes to money, some people know exactly what to expect in their accounts, whether it's a modest sum or a fortune. However, one woman showcased a bank balance and had to ask for help deciphering the unexpectedly large figure.

Figuring out the figures

TikTok user @deedeejoy4 shared a video showing people a slip from Standard Bank (a popular commercial banking company among South Africans) with an account balance of R892 896,57. The large figure stunned the woman, who asked for help reading the digits as she thought she had R8 million.

Watch the video below:

Bank balance intrigues online users

While many people have gotten a reaction after showing their bank figures, the confused woman was no different. Several social media users took to the comment section to help the woman read the figures, while others found it interesting.

@thabomalefo said to the online community:

"She knows. She just wanted to show us the balance. Everyone knows their money unless she just picked it from the bin."

@davidbanda285 shared with the woman:

"Yoh, I would have withdrawn R50 000 just for control."

@wesa2821 wrote in the comment section:

"It's not a million, but it looks nice."

@deedeejoy4 laughed and replied:

"I want it to be a million."

@undivided74 added to the conversation:

"Not a million, but a lot of money."

@osbertkay shared their opinion about the big figure:

"It's puzzling to leave a large sum in an account without exploring options for investment. By not doing so, one risks missing out on potential interest earnings."

