A young man who was raised with love and respect helped a gogo in need and touched the internet with his gesture.

A young gentleman helped a granny with her shopping.

In a Facebook post by Grey College Primary, the young man who goes by Athenkosi Nqunde saw a woman on crutches at Clicks. He walked to her and offered his assistance. The woman was so grateful that he wrote of Athi’s acts to the school.

“Athe was extremely helpful. He pushed my trolley to the ticket dispensing machine, led me to a chair, noted my ticket number, and when he heard it being called, came and helped me to the counter.”

The young man asked the granny if she was going to do more shopping. She helped her with all the products she needed and continued to walk with her to the pay point. Athi then walked the elderly lady to the car.

“His mum was in the background all the time. Bongani, his mum, can really be proud of her son Athe. Not only is he being has, but she encouraged him to become a gentleman, but Grey College can be equally proud of how Athe is becoming a model learner and representative for his school.”

Young man helps granny crutches

Mzansi shows pride

The online community reacted to the post, with many expressing their pride. See the comments below:

@Mncedisi Mnce Bangani wrote:

“All thanks to his parents ❤️❤️❤️❤️ charity begins at home ❤️.”

@Jax Schoeman said:

“Well done young man may you continue to be the beautiful young man you are. Respect and beautiful manners are the way to go!!!!!”

@Dimitri Motsamai commented:

“Nothing satisfies a kid than helping an elderly person, especially receiving such gratitude... God bless you young man.”

Young man surprises parents with own business

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 23-year-old who surprised his parents with his business.

@kourtss8 posted a video on TikTok showing how his business is coming to life. In the video, he shows the place being renovated to fit his business's needs. The young man also captured an emotional moment when he showed his parents the business; at the time, it was 50% done.

