“Nasty Bite at Worst”: Man Jumps Into Pool To Grab Massive Python, Peeps React

One gent has gone viral on social media after he was captured jumping into the pool to catch onto a huge snake

The video caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the guy's daring antics as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One daring gentleman has shocked many people on the internet after a video surfaced on Facebook showing him diving into a pool to confront a massive python.

A man jumped into a pool to grab a massive python in a TikTok video. Image: Anup Shah/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Young man jumps into pool to grab a massive python

The clip shared by a social media user, Pool Magazine, shows the intense moment as the man fearlessly grabbed the snake, wrestling it out of the water.

Eyewitnesses gasped as the gent remained firm and calm despite the danger while demonstrating remarkable composure in a dramatic scene. The footage went viral online, sparking widespread reactions.

Many praised the young man for his brave spirit, while others expressed concerns over his risky encounter with the reptile. People pointed out the importance of handling snakes cautiously and emphasised that such acts should be left to professionals.

Take a look at the video below:

People react to man's daring python antic

The online community had mixed reactions, and they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man's daring python antics.

Emily Caroline Harsh said:

"Jacob grew up watching the crocodile hunter. He did everything right; Steve would be proud."

Melissa Rouse added:

"Jacob knows his snakes. That's a nasty bite at worst. Snakes are just lizards without legs."

Dro Salinas cracked a joke, saying:

"Jacob had been watching Animal Planet and was waiting for this day to shine."

Raquel Pina commented:

"But does Chuck Norris fear Jacob?"

Terrifying python encounter in woman's yard

Briefly News previously reported that one woman was petrified by a python, which she stumbled upon in her yard. The video of the shocking encounter went viral on TikTok.

The footage shared by @overtime on the video platform shows a woman in her yard signalling her cat to move into the house as a python lies behind the kitten. The domestic animal caught the drift and ran into the house, but as it was running, the python got hold of him and bit the cat, who ran into the house screaming.

Source: Briefly News