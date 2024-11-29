A young woman in university shared her mom's hilarious voice note roasting her trendy fashion sense

The mother's hilarious banter dusted Mzansi as she criticised her daughter's collection

Social media users agreed with mom's views and shared their opinions about the matter in the comments

Trends come and go, and some make an impact in the fashion industry and can last a little longer.

SA was floored by a mom who roasted her daughter's fashion sense. Image: @bayo_bee

Source: TikTok

After channelling their favourite celebrities, parents have been frustrated by their teens' lack of style.

Mom roasts daughter's fashion sense in viral TikTok

Most teens and young people have embraced the surviving trend of baggy clothes. Parents have spoken out many times about the untidiness of the look.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One mom roasted her daughter's outfit, which included oversized jeans and a baggy shirt. Her hilarious critics opened a portal for more parents to rant about the ridiculous trending street style.

The lady defended herself:

"We are cool kids, but our parents know nothing."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi dusted by mom roasting daughter's appearance

Social media users agreed with the mom and commented:

@Naledi_uMaTshezi said:

"I'm 35 years old; I always say this to my 24-year-old sister."

@Yvonne explained:

"I used to be annoyed, but I had to understand that we are not gonna like the same things, and I made peace with that."

@nomakhosazana8 hoped:

"I can't wait for this fashion trend to be over; my son is drowning in clothes."

@user767728811012 laughed:

"My mom hates this other baggy denim jumpsuit I wear."

@Ntshadi Ranaman schooled the mom:

"It's called drip, mama."

@leewazee🎀 said:

"My mom last week. I don't know what their issue is."

SA roasts ladies' 2006 Christmas outfit

Briefly News also reported that three ladies looked back at one of their old Christmas looks and cringed but were generous enough to share the footage with Mzansi. They got heavily roasted for the outfits they rocked in 2006 and immediately went viral on TikTok.

Social media users had a lot of questions about their look and created a conversation of over 12.6 comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News