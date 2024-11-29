“This Is So Cute”: Mom Becomes Daughter’s Cheerleader After Creating YouTube Channel, SA Moved
- Mzansi was moved by a supportive mother who cheered hard for her daughter, who recently started a YouTube channel
- The parent made sure to shower her daughter with compliments on every video she posted
- Social media users were moved by the mindful parent who allowed her child to follow her dreams
Becoming a parent is one of the most challenging tasks one chooses to take on in life.
Folks have to figure out the best way to raise another human being while also figuring out themselves.
Mom becomes daughter's cheerleader
A young lady chose to follow one of her dreams of becoming a content creator and started a YouTube channel. The hun was encouraged by her loving mom to follow her passion as she cheered from the sidelines.
The supportive parent made sure to engage with her child's content and commented on every video she posted. Her support moved South Africans and empowered her daughter.
See the messages below:
Mzansi reacts to supportive mom of aspiring content creator
The lovely mother-daughter relationship touched Social media users:
@Bile🦋 was emotional:
"Girl, I'm in tears. Your mom is literally the best; God bless her. Keep shining, stranger."
@S🧚🏽♀️ wrote:
“This is so cute Muntuza ka Mamakhe.”
@jade 🧚🏼♀️shared:
"I'm sobbing. You are lucky to have each other."
@Boo commented:
"I wish I had supportive parents who don't insult my dreams. Your mom is adorable."
@mi11iondo11arrbabe realised:
"Moms are the best, hey. I pray everyone gets to be loved and appreciated like this."
@Sheba Beauty & Aesthetics was touched:
"I found myself shedding tears. Sis, I am happy for you. Not everyone has this support system."
