Mzansi was ecstatic about a well-known digital creator finally taking the first step to following his dream

Bheki Ndamase longed for a successful life in content creation, but his demanding 9-5 job hindered him from achieving his goal

Social media users were excited for him when he decided to take a leap of faith right before the new year

Ndamase had been experiencing a dark season of depression when he made his decision about his future.

He understood that what was once a fulfilling job was now killing his spark and leaving him numb.

SA celebrates gent resigning from 9-5 job in Johannesburg

Bheki Ndamase is an award-winning social media manager who’s made a name for himself in his respective industry. After years of working hard in corporate, he realised his passion lies in the creative field.

He started creating content on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram and built an impressive following by sharing his life behind the lens. Ndamase’s authenticity invited many to join his community.

For the past couple of weeks, he experienced a season of depression where he tried listening to motivational talks to help him escape the numbness, but instead, he was inspired to follow his dream. Yesterday, Ndamase took a leap of faith and resigned from his job.

He walked out of the office, exhilarated and super pumped to start living his new life.

Mzansi happy for gent living dream life in Johannesburg

Social media users were excited for Ndamase and wished him well:

@Thando Zide advised:

“When you get time, check Msaki’s recent live on Instagram; she basically affirms taking leaps and making a mental allowance for transitions; I think it’d help affirm you and your decision.”

@kabiwinter 🎀 commented:

“I’m so proud of you, friend.”

@The Popi Show | Travel 📺 🌍 wrote:

“It’s the finale, baby. Congratulations, Bheks, on this new chapter of your life. I just know it’s going to be amazing. Wishing you nothing but the best.”

@Mabusha shared:

“I came back in September from South Korea with no plan or backup plan. I signed my new employment contract on the 27th of November. I was as calm as you are. I trusted God.”

@Zola Joka:

“I’m smiling right now. You look and sound so happy. You’re going to do so well.”

