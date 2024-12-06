A TikTok user uploaded a post of a few female hospital staff members goofing around in the ward

The women showed their dance moves as they pushed the hospital machinery in the video

The short clip amused social media users, who took to the comment section with positive messages

Hospital staff showed their fun side while dancing in the ward. Images: @vuyelwafihla

Hospital wards are often seen as sombre places, given the presence of sick patients and the critical work being done. However, local hospital staff recently brought unexpected joy by goofing around during their shift, leaving online viewers grinning with their lighthearted antics.

Having fun in the ward

Showing off fun dance moves in the ward is not only reserved for the patients. In a video shared by TikTok user @vuyelwafihla, a few female hospital staff members brightened the ward with their colourful scrubs and energy. The same energy people would have now that it's December!

Watch the fun-filled video below:

SA loves fun-loving hospital staff

Hospital staff aren't always portrayed in a good light. South Africans often hear stories about medical employees ignoring their patients or treating them poorly.

Fortunately, the group in the video above received positive messages from members of the online community.

@naboomy said in the comments:

"A happy working space means happy patients."

An intrigued @yongyi_2022 wondered:

"Where is this? I need this happy, healthy working environment."

@user7874526780666 didn't think the staff members were from a government hospital and wrote:

"Private sector."

@jennifer.arendse0 said to the group:

"Nice, but also be energetic when you treat the patients."

@bongekile_zondi added in the post's comment section:

"I love this for you guys. Treating patients is never easy!"

@ayenziwe.n.ngoman jokingly told the online community:

"It's not theatre day."

@andileandydlamini laughed and shared who they enjoyed the most:

"It was the last one for me."

