South Africans were not pleased with one lady who shared one of her greatest accomplishments on TikTok

The hun renovated her grandmother's house with her NSFAS allowance that she had been saving for four years

Social media users were not convinced by the woman's claims and discussed the matter in the comments section

South Africa's economy is in shambles, and taxpayers are unhappy about the high deductions from their salaries.

Mzansi taxpayers got into a heated debate over NSFAS funded students. Image: @precious_mofokeng2

The NSFAS bursary offered to unfortunate university students has sparked heated debate in the past.

SA furious over lady building grandma house with NSFAS savings

A woman upset Mzansi taxpayers when she shared her impressive home renovation. She built her grandmother a new home after her old one started falling apart.

The house had cracked windows, damaged doors and chipped paint. The lady saved up her NSFAS allowance and shared her project on TikTok, which sparked a heated online.

Taxpayers were furious about the money they had to contribute to the well-being of others while they suffered economically. The lady's achievement did not sit well with Mzansi.

Some South Africans thought the woman visited unethical avenues to accomplish her goal of elevating her living situation.

SA displeased by lady building house with NSFAS money

Social media users shared their views on the matter in a thread of over 3.1K views:

@bonga said:

"Stop motivating us with lies. Well done, though."

@Makhubela commented:

"To those of us who are paying for NSFAS but can't afford to send our own kids to varsity because we don't qualify for NSFAS,"

@PeterS highlighted:

"I thought NSFAS was designed to assist students with their studies, the government must clamp down on people who are corrupting the system. I see everyone is using the money to build now; this is not fair."

@Pat wrote:

"I have a relative who bought an expensive phone, clothes and hair with NSFAS savings. It shows that people have different priorities, and it's okay."

@Original Khutso said:

"You need to explain more; it can't just be NSFAS."

@Fikile asked:

"If you are using NSFAS for home renovations, how are you surviving at varsity?"

@K A T R O N ✝️🥷was baffled:

"Which NSFAS are you guys getting? I mean, mine cannot even buy that front door."

@Database tried to balance the lady's claims:

"R1675 x 48 months, which is 4 years, is equal to = R80 400; how can you build a house with a monthly allowance of that amount? How did you buy the material? Labour costs? We are not kids, sisi."

