4 Affordable Family-Friendly Activities To Enjoy in Cape Town Under R100
- South Africa's coastal gem, the Mother City, offers a perfect blend of breathtaking scenery, rich cultural heritage, and fascinating history
- Whether you're a nature lover, a history enthusiast, or someone seeking fun activities for the whole family, the city has something special for you
- With its iconic landmarks, such as Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront, and its mix of urban and natural landscapes, Cape Town caters to every kind of traveller
Many affordable attractions highlight the Mother City's charm and diversity for those looking to explore it on a budget.
An article originally shared by the local publication The South African shares four activities to do when visiting Cape Town that won't leave your pockets dry.
What to see in Cape Town
One of the city's four amazing and inexpensive experiences is taking a train to Kalk Bay, one of the most scenic and affordable ways to experience Cape Town's natural beauty, for an R18 return ticket. This charming seaside town is between the mountains and the ocean, offering stunning mountain and sea views as you travel.
You can also visit Green Point Urban Park, a perfect spot for family for the whole family located close to the Greenpoint stadium. You can picnic around the area or stroll in this garden, which has a beautiful landscape and a peaceful atmosphere for free.
See posts below:
More places to visit in Cape Town
No visit to Cape Town is complete without a stop at the Bo-Kaap, one of the city's most vibrant and culturally rich neighbourhoods. Walk around the colourful streets, lined with brightly painted houses representing the Cape Malay community.
The Bo-Kaap Museum offers a glimpse into the area’s unique history, culture, and traditions at R40 for SA adults and R20 for children. Don’t forget to snap some photos in front of the iconic houses.
For curious minds, the Iziko Museum is a must-see. Located in the heart of Cape Town, this museum is a treasure trove of exhibits covering natural history, archaeology, and palaeontology. The entrance fee is R60 for pensioners, adults, students, and children between the ages of 5 and 17.
See the post below:
