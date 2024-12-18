“Looks Amazing”: SA Loves Creative Woman Making Watermelon Cake Using Toothpicks

A food content creator shared with TikTokkers that she made a cake using watermelon and other juicy fruits

The woman also used toothpicks to assemble her cake, which looked like a magnificent centrepiece

Social media users in the post's comment section loved the woman's creativity and hoped to try it themselves

A woman used watermelon and other fruits to make a cake. Images: @foodfromlethaboskitchen

This festive season, people are exploring creative ways to add flair to their food tables, blending artistry with tradition. One woman stood out by crafting an entire cake out of fruits, a vibrant and healthy centrepiece that left many impressed.

Woman makes a watermelon cake

Food content creator Lethabo Kgadima took to her TikTok account (@foodfromlethaboskitchen) to show South Africans a cool way to make a cake only using fruits.

The talented woman cut a R100 watermelon and used toothpicks to stick different berries into the large fruit.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves watermelon cake

Several local social media users loved the woman's creative use of fruit to make a cake. Others were shocked to see the price Lethabo paid for the watermelon.

Referring to the audio the foodie used, @mzlunga said to the woman:

"Your talent is amazing."

A surprised @megtheestallionsknees wrote in the comments:

"R100 for watermelon?"

@user9579251532282 was eager to make the 'cake,' writing:

"Oh, this looks easy to make and looks beautiful as well."

@adee2029, who loved the video, stated:

"Oh, my God! This is out of this world. I have never seen anything like this."

@mohumi1 told the online community:

"I’d eat this cake every day. My love for watermelon and berries."

@fluenzaa said to app users:

"I'd be so angry to slice into a watermelon thinking it was a cake."

@the_uppity_african added in the comment section:

"That looks amazing, but can we get back to the price of that watermelon?"

