Some of our favourite SA cooks have shared what they plan on making for their families this festive season

From cook to musician J Something and his wife Cordelia, who always share mouth-watering recipes to Lorna Maseko

Other celebrities, including Siba Mtonga, let fans in on her famous Meringue cheesecake recipe

J Something and wife Cordelia opted for butter-fried chicken this Christmas. Image: @jsomethingmusic, @lornamaseko

Christmas is all about food and sharing laughs with your loved ones. But, with troubles that might come a person's way, they often forget about planning for Christmas lunch and other important goodies. Thankfully, our faves who know how to whip up some magic in the kitchen have come to their rescue.

What J Something and wife Cordelia will be cooking for Xmas

Our favourite Mzansi couple, J'Something and his wife Cordelia, dedicate most of their Instagram page to sharing some mouth-watering recipes. In one of their posts, they mentioned how they decided to pay homage to Cordelia's childhood tradition of eating fried chicken for Christmas

"Not sure about you guys, but when we think FESTIVE season, we think FRIED CHICKEN! Not just any fried chicken, though … butter fried chicken! Sounds good? It’s MAD GOOD! Coco grew up with Fried Chicken during Christmas time so we wanted to pay tribute to that moment but obviously giving it a little #ForYouMyLove touch."

Lorna Maseko offers a variety of Christmas lunches

The celebrity chef who has become a big name in the culinary industry, Lorna Maseko, and her team have opened their doors to creating Christmas lunches.

Lorna shared some goodies that are on the menu. One recipe that stands out, though, is this Greek Yogurt, Chickpeas, Pumpkin and Tomato Salad.

Watch the video below:

On the desert side, we have Siba Mtonga who shared the recipe for her Cheat Meringue Cheesecake.

In her post, she showed off four deserts that look so deliciously good.

"I’ve invited you for Christmas lunch at my home, and there are 4 tables, each with one of these famous Sibalicious desserts."

In the picture were Popcorn Ice Cream Cake, The Famous Trifle, Red Velvet Delight Passion Fruit and Meringue Cheesecake.

